Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 15:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Montreal Canadiens (idle) will clinch a playoff berth with any result in the Columbus Blue Jackets-Philadelphia Flyers game (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP) other than a Blue Jackets regulation win

The Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch the Atlantic Division title:

If they get at least one point against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN4);

OR

If the Tampa Bay Lightning lose to the Florida Panthers in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, TVAS).

Toronto (A1) vs. Ottawa (WC1) and Tampa Bay (A2) vs. Florida (A3) would be locked in if Toronto gets a point or Tampa Bay losses in any fashion.

Washington (M1) vs. Montreal (WC2) would be locked in if there is any result in the Blue Jackets-Flyers game other than a Blue Jackets regulation win.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Minnesota Wild will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13);

OR

If the St. Louis Blues lose to the Utah Hockey Club in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16);

OR

If the Calgary Flames lose to the Vegas Golden Knights in any fashion (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS).

The Blues will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat Utah in regulation.

OR

If they defeat Utah in overtime or shootout AND either of the following occurs:

- Any result in the Flames-Golden Knights game other than a Flames regulation win

- The Wild lose to the Ducks in regulation

OR

If they get one point against Utah AND the Flames lose to the Golden Knights in any fashion;

OR

If the Flames lose to the Golden Knights in regulation.

Winnipeg (C1) vs. St. Louis (WC2) and Vegas (P1) vs. Minnesota (WC1) would be locked in if any of the following scenarios occur:

Minnesota point + St. Louis regulation win;

OR

Minnesota point and St. Louis OT/SO win and any result in the Flames-Golden Knights game other than a Flames regulation win;

OR

St. Louis OT/SO loss + Calgary loss in any fashion;

OR

St. Louis regulation loss + Calgary regulation loss.

Winnipeg (C1) vs. Minnesota (WC2) and Vegas (P1) vs. St. Louis (WC1) would be locked in if either of the following scenarios occur:

St. Louis regulation win and Minnesota regulation loss;

OR

St. Louis OT/SO win and Minnesota regulation loss and any result in the Flames-Golden Knights game other than a Flames regulation win.