Blue Jackets having ‘a lot fun’ during late push for final playoff spot in East

PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Werenski said he and his Columbus Blue Jackets teammates are trying to enjoy the moment.

The Blue Jackets (38-33-9) enter their game at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP) still in the hunt for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"If you were to tell us at the beginning of the year we'd be two games left fighting for a playoff spot, it would be exciting, right?" Werenski said after the morning skate Tuesday. "We're enjoying it the best we can.

"I don't want to say that we don't feel pressure at all, because we don't really, we're just playing hockey. We are trying to enjoy it the best we can. It's been a lot of fun. It's been like playoffs for us the last couple games, and it's the best time of the year. So, we're just trying to enjoy it the best we can."

The Blue Jackets haven’t reached the playoffs since the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. In fact, they have qualified for the postseason just six times since joining the NHL for the 2000-01 season, winning one series.

But after a rough 4-11-1 stretch from March 2 to April 7, they have won four in a row and are four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with two games left.

For them to make it, the Blue Jackets need to win their final two games in regulation -- tonight and home against the New York Islanders on Thursday -- and need the Canadiens to lose in regulation to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.