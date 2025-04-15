Central Scouting final rankings discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

Matthew Schaefer's spot at the top of NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft never was really in jeopardy, according to Central Scouting director Dan Marr.
"There's a couple factors that come into play and the first being he still remains the best at his position in this draft class as a defenseman and that plays a big part in our projection," Marr said on the latest episode of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast, which focused on the release of Central Scouting's final rankings of the top North American and International skaters and goalies on Tuesday. "The other part is, from what we know of him and saw last year, especially at [Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August], where he dominated, his ceiling is so high.
"Is he going to be a taller version of Quinn Hughes or a slightly bigger version of Cale Makar? We don't know that, but we do know he has that ceiling and that projection and so that's basically why he we kept him No. 1."