Central Scouting final rankings discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

Matthew Schaefer's spot at the top of NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft never was really in jeopardy, according to Central Scouting director Dan Marr.

"There's a couple factors that come into play and the first being he still remains the best at his position in this draft class as a defenseman and that plays a big part in our projection," Marr said on the latest episode of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast, which focused on the release of Central Scouting's final rankings of the top North American and International skaters and goalies on Tuesday. "The other part is, from what we know of him and saw last year, especially at [Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August], where he dominated, his ceiling is so high.

"Is he going to be a taller version of Quinn Hughes or a slightly bigger version of Cale Makar? We don't know that, but we do know he has that ceiling and that projection and so that's basically why he we kept him No. 1."

After Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds), the rest of the top six consisted of center Michael Misa of Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League at No. 2, followed by center James Hagens of Boston College, center Jake O'Brien of Brantford (OHL), defenseman Radim Mrtka with Seattle of the Western Hockey League, and right wing Porter Martone of Brampton (OHL).

Marr discussed the two top skaters on Central Scouting's final International rankings, which feature center Anton Frondell of Djurgarden in Sweden's second division at No. 1, and his teammate, right wing Victor Eklund, at No. 2. The order was reversed when the midterm rankings were released in January.

"I think this is going to keep flip-flopping right up until the IIHF World Under-18 Championship ends, where Frondell will get a chance to showcase himself, and right up until the draft," Marr said. "The NHL [Scouting] Combine (in Buffalo from June 1-8), I think, is going to be important for these two players when they meet with the club teams and their general managers. They both have a lot of interviews scheduled."

Marr also covered several other players among the top 32 projected skaters on the North American list, including center Roger McQueen of Brandon (WHL), who missed almost five months because of a back injury but cleared to return March 4. The injury kept him out for all but 20 games this season (three in the WHL playoffs).

"He was clear to come back to play, and when he came back he wanted to do well and, as with everybody, you do too much, too soon," Marr said. "So he had to take a couple steps back just to do some more maintenance and get rest in between."

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and iHeartRadio. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

