NHL Buzz: Ehlers week to week for Jets with lower-body injury

Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers is week to week for the Jets with a lower-body injury.

The forward was injured late in the second period of a 5-4 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and did not return for the third.

Ehlers was skating down the left side of the boards when he collided with linesperson Jakes Tobias, Ehlers' right skate blade catching Tobias' skate.

He previously missed nine games with a lower-body injury from Dec. 1-17.

"It's related to the first time," Jets coach Scott Arniel said Tuesday. "Obviously got reinjured again when he ran into the lineup."

Ehlers has 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games this season, third on the Jets behind forwards Kyle Connor (96 points) and Mark Scheifele (86).

Arniel also said forward Gabriel Vilardi, who has missed the past 10 games with an upper-body injury, is day to day. Vilardi has NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (34) and points (61) in 71 games this season.

The Jets (55-22-4) close out the regular season against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+). They have won the Presidents' Trophy as the top team during the regular season and will host the second wild card from the Western Conference in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday.