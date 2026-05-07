3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Flyers, Game 3 of Eastern 2nd Round

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers are hoping a change of scenery will help change their fortunes against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Second Round at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Philadelphia lost the first two games of the series at Carolina but felt it took some positive steps in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 2 on Monday, despite letting a 2-0 lead slip away.

"Coming home, we have a good opportunity here to play in front of our fans," Flyers forward Travis Konecny said Thursday. "I think we build off of the last game we had in Carolina. I thought we played a pretty good game, and we've still got another level, to be honest with you. So, nothing but confidence in here today heading into the game."

After losing 3-0 in Game 1 on Saturday, however, Philadelphia did a much better job of handling Carolina's forecheck pressure in Game 2 and controlled play for much of the overtime before Taylor Hall scored at 18:54 to win it. So, there were positives from that game, but the Flyers also know their margin for error is shrinking.

"This is our game where we win this game, we're back in this series," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "If we lose, now we're like really behind the eight ball. … But I don't go into this game (thinking), 'Oh my god, we better win this game or we're out of the series.'

"I'm saying, 'Oh my god, we better be ready to play tonight.'"

The Hurricanes are 6-0 in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they also want to play with urgency. Game 2 was the first time they trailed this postseason, and though they demonstrated their resilience in battling back to win, they can see some areas they'll need to fix to continue winning.

"There's always parts of the game that you want to improve on," said Hall, who has points in all six games (three goals, six assists) for Hurricanes. "They had a good overtime. Some of that we feel was a little bit self-inflicted, but there's a reason they're here. When you're in the second round, you're going to be playing against very good hockey teams.

"But there's some things that we feel we we're not 10 out of 10 on right now and we're going to keep trying to get there."

A seventh straight victory would tie the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers record for their longest at any point during a playoff year, set during their 2006 run to winning the Stanley Cup.

Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 series have an all-time series record of 212-4 (98.1 percent), including 3-0 in the 2026 playoffs.