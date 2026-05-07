Nill, Stars 'not blowing this up' after 1st-round playoff exit

There will be no overhaul of the Dallas Stars this offseason, general manager Jim Nill said Thursday.
Nill said he likes the makeup of his team despite losing to the Minnesota Wild in six games in the Western Conference First Round, which followed three straight trips to the Western Conference Final.
“We’re a good team, I’m not going to go and make a bunch of changes,” Nill said. “I’ve been through this rodeo before, going back to my years (as assistant general manager) in Detroit (with the Red Wings). We go three rounds and the next year you lose in the first round, and everybody wants to blow it up. And then you go the next year to the third round and win a Cup.
“Is there going to be some changes? Yes probably, it’s going to happen organically, it’s going to happen with people pushing for jobs, but I’m not blowing this up, we’re too good of a team.”
Dallas lost the last three games against Minnesota after taking a 2-1 series lead. That came after the Stars finished 50-20-12 during the regular season, the third straight season they won at least 50 games.
In the past three conference finals, Dallas lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 and the Edmonton Oilers in 2024 and 2025.
“As we stand here today, the organization and myself are disappointed,” Nill said. “We have high expectations here and we didn’t fulfill that and it’s frustrating. What really makes it frustrating is, kind of what we went through this season.
"All my years in hockey, it was probably one of the most demanding regular seasons I’ve ever gone through as a whole League, not only us but the whole League, with the scheduling, travel and for us really, the injuries.
“That’s what makes it frustrating because we had heck of a season. We were third overall in the League, 50 wins, top 10 in all categories other than penalty killing. To sit here now and see we lost in the first round is disappointing.”