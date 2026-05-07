Caufield aims to regain scoring touch for Canadiens ahead of Game 2

His frustrations on the ice are becoming palpable, as symbolized by the couple of times he slammed his stick against the boards in disgust after returning to the bench from shifts against the Sabres.

Caufield’s only goal of the postseason came in Game 4 of Montreal’s first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a contest the Canadiens would go on to lose 3-2. He hasn’t had a point in the four games since then but said there are other areas in which he can help the team.

At the same time, his role is to provide offense, especially during the playoffs, when it is harder to produce and real estate on the ice is more difficult to find. The fact that the Canadiens, who trail the best-of-7 series heading into Game 2 here on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), have made it this deep into the postseason with almost no production from him is a testimony to the depth scoring they are receiving.

But how long can they last without consistent points from the likes of Caufield, who has just four (one goal, three assists)?

Not very. And he knows it.

“You're not going to score every game, but obviously just want to make a difference doing other things -- winning puck battles, trying to create more and playing harder in your D-zone,” he said. “Just back to those things.

"We had a lot more (space) last night. Felt like we generated a lot more in the O-zone, some longer shifts there, and definitely something that we could build off.”

For his part, Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis has not lost faith in his gifted wing.

“It starts with the individual player, but there is a strong emphasis on the collective game,” St. Louis said. “Yesterday the game as a whole felt different than the previous seven against Tampa Bay. We played with the puck more -- and with space. We haven’t had that for two weeks.

“I’m confident we’ll improve our play with the puck in open space. Cole will be a part of that.”

An important one, captain Nick Suzuki said.

“I mean, he’s been playing hard,” Suzuki said. “I don’t think he’s too frustrated. Obviously there are moments in a game where you get frustrated with yourself, but I thought he’s been doing a good job of just continuing to play.

“He’s a really good player and he’ll find his moment to score. For sure.”

And be accountable if he doesn’t, like he was Thursday.

That’s a noticeable trait with this young team. Most of the players do not avoid taking responsibility when things become difficult.

Take defenseman Lane Hutson, for example.

Less than five minutes into Game 1, the Canadiens star defenseman blew a tire and fell on his rump, resulting in a 3-on-1 that ended with a Josh Doan goal that put the Sabres up 1-0, a lead they would never relinquish.

To everyone else in the building, he’d simply lost his balance. It was an accident.

To Hutson, who was the first player on the ice at KeyBank Center for the optional practice on Thursday, it was inexcusable.

“Like, everyone kind of came ready to play except me, honestly,” the 22-year-old said. “Yeah, a crappy bounce there but you’ve got to make a better play there.”

Hutson was being too hard on himself. Fluke plays like that happen.

“Bad feeling for sure,” he said. “But we move on.”

Just like Caufield is.