Rookie Watch: Schaefer, Kindel among top 5 in Metropolitan Division

Arseny Gritsyuk, F, New Jersey Devils: The 24-year-old (6-foot-0, 195 pounds), selected in the fifth round (No. 129) of the 2019 NHL Draft, is tied for ninth among rookies with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 65 games. He's averaging 15:09 of ice time in a middle-six role and has found a home on a line with center Cody Glass, and right wing Lenni Hameenaho. What has been most impressive is Gritsyuk's defensive game, which has allowed coach Sheldon Keefe to trust him in various situations and against the opposition's top lines.

Gritsyuk is tied for eighth among rookie forwards in on-ice goals-for at even strength (41). The Devils control 57.5 percent of all shots attempted at 5-on-5 when he's on the ice.

"I just don't think there's an area of his game that he's deficient in," Keefe said. "He's really good in all areas. He protects the puck well, skates really well. He's an explosive skater to pull away from people and get out of pressure. He's very strong physically, so that allows him to own the puck, take care of it, win the puck battles, and then he can make a pass and can shoot the puck in the net.

"He's got a really good skill set so you can use him in lots of different ways. At times offensively, we think he has more to give and there's another level to get to as he gets more and more familiar with the League, but even when he's not scoring, he's making an impact on the game."

Ben Kindel, F, Pittsburgh Penguins: The native of Coquitlam, British Columbia, has been a pleasant surprise for Penguins coach Dan Muse. Kindel (5-11, 182) has scaled the lineup and has been the third-line center of late. He is seventh among rookies with 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) and tied for third with four power-play goals in 67 games. The No. 11 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft ranks second among rookie forwards with 51 blocked shots and averages 15:14 of ice time, including 1:52 on the top power-play unit.

"I think the skill set, the poise, just his overall sense, have been impressive," Muse said. "He puts himself in great spots offensively and defensively. When he has the puck, there's no panic in his playmaking ability or the ability to hold on to pucks. When we watched him through training camp, his ability to process away from the puck on the defensive side was at a really high level. We saw him in a lot of different situations in camp, and he continued to check the boxes that we were looking for, and he's continued to do that here in the regular season."