Senators using impressive run to stay in Stanley Cup Playoff race

NEW YORK -- The Ottawa Senators are back in the Stanley Cup Playoff race, their 16-5-4 record since Jan. 13 getting them to the point where a second consecutive trip to the postseason is legitimately within reach.

"We have everybody going," Senators forward Claude Giroux said. "We have all lines playing a lot. We just have to keep pushing."

They have because they're still chasing, still trying to overcome a rougher than expected first three months of the season.

Ottawa can close to within two points of a playoff spot when they face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, Prime, RDS). The Senators are four points back of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and five behind the Montreal Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division.

"I think it just heightens the urgency mentally that there's no cushion, and every game, it's a fight for your life just staying in the race," forward Lars Eller said. "Obviously, you'd always rather be higher in the standings, but sometimes maybe it's better to be chasing and have nothing to lose than be up where you feel like guys are overthinking it and maybe you have something to lose.

"I think we have a mentality right now (that) there's nothing to lose and if we can keep winning, things will take care of themselves."

The Senators have being doing just that for more than two months. They lost six of eight games in regulation coming out of the holiday break in December, including four in six days from Jan. 5-10, dropping to last place in the Atlantic (20-19-5).

But they collected points in their next five games (3-0-2) before losing 5-3 at the Nashville Predators and 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes, prompting coach Travis Green to talk about adversity, how they were in it and the key to their season was how they would respond.