NHL names AutoTrader as League’s official pre-owned automotive marketplace in Canada

NEW YORK -- AutoTrader and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new multiyear Canadian partnership, naming AutoTrader the Official Pre-Owned Automotive Marketplace of the NHL. This is AutoTrader’s first-ever professional sports league partnership.

“We’re excited to welcome AutoTrader to the NHL family, so we can work together on developing creative efforts to engage fans and consumers in Canada,” said Chris Falkiner NHL Vice President, Business Development Solutions. “We look forward to providing AutoTrader significant brand presence in Canada and developing new content that grows NHL fans’ affinity for the country’s largest online automotive marketplace.”

As part of the partnership, AutoTrader will receive prominent brand exposure on the NHL’s award-winning Digital Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) during national NHL Regular Season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs broadcasts in Canada. The DED system allows for the digital replacement of camera-visible dasherboards in local, national, and international game feeds, enabling dynamic, market-specific branding and promotional messaging. These activations can include URLs, flighted campaigns, co-branded designations, social media integration, QR codes, and more— offering AutoTrader an innovative technology platform to connect with fans.

“As AutoTrader celebrates 50 years as Canada’s largest and most trusted automotive marketplace, there’s no better time to officially partner with the NHL,” said Edwin Ulak, Chief Executive Officer, AutoTrader. “This collaboration not only unites two iconic brands in Canada, it creates new avenues to reach engaged audiences nationwide and deliver even greater value to our dealer partners.”

In addition to exclusive marketing rights and designations in Canada that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital, and social media channels, AutoTrader will have brand presence at tentpole NHL events, such as NHL Heritage Classic™. AutoTrader will also conduct NHL contests, including during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs to drive acquisitions and engagement in Canada and create NHL-themed content and brand campaigns.