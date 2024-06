A young fan is singing the praises of the Florida Panthers with the help of a light-up microphone.

Aniyah, a pediatric patient at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in South Florida, wrote and performed a special song for her favorite team before Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

With the help of hospital staff, the young fan performed her tune holding a pink karaoke microphone that lit up while sporting a Panthers scarf.