McDavid climbing toward Gretzky's territory, record in Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- The NHL needed a new venue for the Edmonton Oilers press conference Thursday due to a concert at Rogers Place, so the League set it up in Studio 99, a sports bar on the fifth floor.

It was striking. At a time when Connor McDavid is writing his name next to Wayne Gretzky’s in the record book, here was McDavid sitting on a podium in the middle of a shrine to Gretzky -- jerseys and photos and trophies and mementos.

To McDavid’s right was one of Gretzky’s old Oilers jerseys encased in glass. To his left were some of Gretzky’s quotes on the wall, including this: “Be dedicated and work hard. It will be all worth it in the end.”

“Obviously, you spend your life working to get into a position like this,” said McDavid, two wins from a championship entering Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Friday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC). “You think that when you’re here, there’s going to be some magic feeling, a magic ...”

He paused for a moment, the word hanging in the air.

“Um, I don’t know,” he continued. “You just … You don’t know what to expect. To be honest, it’s all been pretty … pretty normal. This has always been part of the plan for our group, to be in a position like this, playing big games at home in big moments.”

This makes McDavid’s accomplishments even more impressive.

He wasn’t selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft by just any team. He was selected by Edmonton, the team with which Gretzky built so much of his legend.

Though he wore No. 97 as a nod to his birth year even before he arrived in the NHL, the visual of him in an Oilers jersey recalls No. 99 each time he takes the ice. Each game at Rogers Place, he skates underneath the banners honoring Gretzky’s No. 99 and Gretzky’s four championships (1983, 1984, 1987 and 1988).