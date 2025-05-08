Rantanen scores 2nd straight hat trick, Stars top Jets in Game 1 of West 2nd Round

Rantanen became the first player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history with multiple three-goal periods in the same postseason; he had 3 goals in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 to win the first round on Saturday.

The forward has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his past four games. He has factored on 12 straight Dallas goals.

Jake Oettinger made 30 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division.

Nino Niederreiter and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy which is awarded annually to the team that finishes with the most points in the regular season. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Game 2 in the best-of-7 series is here on Friday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Niederreiter made it 1-0 Jets at 3:30 of the second period, chipping a backhand in off the far post from below the right face-off dot on the rush.

Rantanen then scored three consecutive goals in a span of 7:55.

He tied it 1-1 at 8:43, jamming in the rebound from Evgenii Dadonov’s one-timer.

Rantanen made it 2-1 with a tip on Thomas Harley’s shot from the point at 14:21 and pushed it to 3-1 on the power play when his shot redirected in off the stick of Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg at 16:38.

Scheifele cut it to 3-2, scoring 57 seconds later with wrist shot in the slot at 17:35 after Gabriel Vilardi stole the puck from Dallas forward Jamie Benn behind the net.

Scheifele missed the previous two games because of an undisclosed injury sustained during the first period of Game 5 in the first round against the St. Louis Blues.