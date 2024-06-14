Stanley Cup Final Game 3 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers 

8:50 p.m. ET

Sergei Bobrovsky is already putting his stamp on this game, making two big saves during an Oilers power play, the first on Connor McDavid, who was wide open in the slot, and the second on a sharp-angled shot from Leon Draisaitl.

The Oiles had the puck in their zone for almost the entire power play and though they got some good shots, it’s still 0-0. The crowd is trying to rattle Bobrovsky by chanting “Ser-gei, Ser-gei,” but it does not appear to be working.

Edmonton went on the power play with 10:05 left in the first after Florida’s Aleksander Barkov took a delay of game penalty by flipping the puck over the glass.

This is certainly a fast-paced game, which the Oilers prefer, I’m sure. Florida is outshooting Edmonton 8-7 with 6:57 left.

They just showed a video of Billy Idol trying to urge the crowd on. Then they showed some guy dancing to Idol’s “Mony, Mony.” He’s Edmonton’s version of Dancin’ Larry, but with much more schtick. Pretty entertaining.

8:40 p.m. ET

The Oilers do a great job on the penalty kill and nearly score with Connor Brown getting two Grade-A chances in front, but Sergei Bobrovsky was there to stop him.

We have seen coach Kris Knoblauch pair Connor McDavid with Leon Draisaitl immediately after a penalty kill, and it looks like that is happening now coming out of an ice scraping. They get one scoring chance with McDavid getting a shot but missing the net.

The crowd is so into this game, going bananas each time the Oilers cross the Panthers blue line with the puck.

Cool promotion here with parachutes falling from the rafters while “Around the World” by Red Hot Chili Peppers plays.

We have 12:21 left in the first period, and it’s 0-0.

8:32 p.m. ET

The Panthers are already doing a good job of establishing their forecheck with the Oilers having a tough time getting out their own zone.

They also get the first power play of the game with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins taking an interference call against Sam Bennett.

Before that, the forecheck almost resulted in a Panthers goal, with the Oilers committing a bad turnover in their own zone, handing the puck to Matthew Tkachuk, who fed Bennett for a one-timer, but Stuart Skinner made the save.

Connor McDavid had a great scoring chance about one minute it, cutting into the Panthers zone for a clean look, but Sergei Bobrovsky was there to make the save.

The fans are chanting “Let’s Go Oilers” seemingly all the time. They are completely into this game. If the Oilers can somehow get the first goal, this place would go nuts.

Oh, did I mention they have a live band here in the Rogers Place as well, a drum and bass line, and they played “The Boys Are Back in Town,” during a short break.

8:23 p.m. ET

Puck dropeth.

We are underway here after an emotional pregame.

Even before the anthems could start, the fans chanted “Let’s Go Oilers” in unison about 10 times before the PA guy broke in to give the lineups.

Then the anthems were great, with the singer in the crowd. If you didn’t get chills during "O Canada," I don’t know what to tell you.

Perhaps the greatest part of the anthem was the clip of Joey Moss singing along to "O Canada."

Of course, the Panthers heard a lot of boos, which I think the Panthers love.

And, of course, the fans went nuts for the Oilers starters.

8:13 p.m. ET

The Oilers took the ice to the opening strains of “Enter Sandman” by Metallica. This place is completely bonkers.

Before the players came out, the PA announcer said Rogers Place is the loudest building in the NHL, and you know what, he might be right.

It’s loud in here. Real loud.

This is my first time in this rink, and I have to say it’s gorgeous.

Getting to see Connor McDavid in his home rink is quite a treat, and on this stage, well, it’s even better.

We are just about to start. Huge game clearly for each team. The Oilers can get back in the series, while the Panthers can all but clinch their first Cup with a win.

Here were go.

8:10 p.m. ET

We have more changes for the Oilers.

Corey Perry and Derek Ryan are in the lineup with Evander Kane and Sam Carrick out.

On defense, Cody Ceci is back, and Vincent Desharnais is out.

Talk about getting the fans pumped up. They just showed a video of Panthers and Oilers highlights to the tune of “Sweet Victory” by David Glen Eisley. Of course, we all know it was sung by Spongebob in the episode of “Band Geeks,” which is perhaps the greatest 11 minutes in television history.

7:45 p.m. ET

The players are on the ice for warmups, and from what we can tell, Darnell Nurse will play. He was the second player on the ice behind goalie Stuart Skinner We do not see Evander Kane out there, but we do see Corey Perry, so it certainly appears Perry is back in and Kane is out.

The fans here are really jazzed for this game.

Before warmups, they showed video of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Skinner in the dressing room, and that elicited a big cheer from the crowd.

I’m really looking forward to the anthems here. Usually, the anthem singer goes into a section of the crowd and sings from there. It’s a really cool touch.

The fans here are ready for Matthew Tkachuk, a former member of the rival Calgary Flames. I just saw a little girl holding up cardboard photo of Tkachuk’s head on a turtle’s body.

7:33 p.m. ET

We are a few minutes from warmups. So, take the time to read some of our pregame coverage on NHL.com.

Here is the series page with everything you need for the Final.

The music before warmups was interesting, with the DJ playing a disco version of “Jump” by Van Halen and a disco version of “Life is a Highway” by Rascall Flatts. That’s the one from the “Cars” soundtrack. As a child of the '80s, of course I prefer the Tom Cochrane version of that song.

7:15 p.m. ET

We are about an hour away from puck drop here, and the excitement is palpable in Edmonton. Walking around this city this morning you see Oilers gear and signs everywhere. I saw a guy heading to work today with dress pants, dress shoes and a briefcase while wearing a Leon Draisaitl jersey. City workers were doing their thing on the street today also wearing Oilers jerseys.

I can’t imagine what the atmosphere will be like in this building once the anthems are sung and the puck drops.

And, of course, the atmosphere outside this arena will be crazy, with Our Lady Peace playing a pregame concert and fans packed into the Moss Pit to watch the game on big screen TVs.