Barkov expected to play for Panthers in Game 3 of Final against Oilers

Florida captain missed final 9:28 of Game 2 after Draisaitl hit

Barkov_FLA-up-close-near-bench_TV-tunein-bug

© China Wong/NHLI

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

EDMONTON -- Aleksander Barkov is expected to play for the Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, TVAS, SN).

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Barkov was healthy after the forward and Panthers captain took part in the morning skate Thursday.

Barkov's status was uncertain for the game after he took a high hit from Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl in the third period of Game 2 on Tuesday and missed the final 9:28 of the game.

Barkov did not speak to the media Thursday, but his teammates were happy he likely will be in the lineup.

"He's the leader of our group," forward Sam Reinhart said. "It's never easy when someone like that goes down in a huge part of the game with nine or 10 minutes left. The group stepped up and rallied around it. I think it shows to the character of him and how bad he wants it to get back as well."

Draisaitl received a minor penalty for roughing on the hit on Barkov.

"First of all, I think we all know I'm not a player who plays with an intent to injure anybody by any means," Draisaitl said Thursday. "I have no track record of that. I'm not a player who enjoys that part of the game, injuring other players or anything like that.

"I caught him in an unfortunate spot. So, yeah, I'll leave it at that. Can't stress enough I'm not someone who plays the game of hockey wanting to injure anybody."

The Panthers won 4-1 in Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Panthers teammates, coach praise Barkov's high standard of play

Barkov skated during practice Wednesday in Florida, but the Panthers wanted to see how he handled the exertion, as well as the flight to Edmonton later in the day.

Barkov touches every element of the Panthers' game at 5-on-5 and on special teams. He's tied with Matthew Tkachuk for the Panthers lead with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists), including two assists in Florida's 3-0 win in Game 1.

He won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL for the second time this season, and has been a key part of trying to shut down shutting down Oilers superstar forwards Connor McDavid and Draisaitl through two games.

McDavid had one assist and three shots on goal in Game 2, and Draisaitl was held without a point on two shots. Before the Oilers lost 3-0 in Game 1 on Saturday, McDavid (31 points; five goals, 26 assists) and Draisaitl (28 points; 10 goals, 18 assists) had combined for 59 points through 18 playoff games.

Barkov likely won't be used in as much of a shut-down role in Game 3 with Edmonton able to dictate the matchups with last line change and get their top scorers away from the Barkov line with Reinhart, who had 57 goals in the regular season, and Evan Rodrigues, who has three goals in the first two games.

Maurice said he is OK in deploying Barkov in more of an offensive role.

"At home, a lot of nights he is going to play against the McDavids of the world, or other great players because there aren't any other McDavids in the world," Maurice said. "Then you get on the road, maybe you look at [Barkov] a little differently. You look at the offensive side of his game.

"Yes, there is the give and take. We would lose the Selke-ness against possibly the other teams but we are getting a guy that is a point-per-game-plus guy and a guy that has scored 57 [goals]. There's the give and take for both teams."

Latest News

Dickinson could be 'safest pick,' scout says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Kakko signs 1-year, $2.4 million contract with Rangers

3 Keys: Panthers at Oilers, Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Panthers say long travel day to Edmonton for Game 3 of Final no big deal

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Oilers might dress 11 forwards, 7 defensemen for Game 3 of Final

NHL matchups, odds to watch: Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Hershey, Coachella Valley to battle in Calder Cup Finals rematch

Game 3 of Cup Final ‘going to be special’ for Oilers, fans 

Armstrong signs extension as Blues president; Steen to become GM in 2026

Warsofsky named Sharks coach, replaces Quinn

Silayev brings size, mobility to 2024 NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft: Top 10 defensemen

Parekh showing accelerated development ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

Oilers’ Moss Pit commemorates late locker room attendant at playoff games

Breaking down start of Stanley Cup Final on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Ranford revisits Oilers' last run to Stanley Cup glory

McDavid eager to lead Oilers rally against Panthers in Stanley Cup Final