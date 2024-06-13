Barkov expected to play for Panthers in Game 3 of Final against Oilers

EDMONTON -- Aleksander Barkov is expected to play for the Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, TVAS, SN).

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Barkov was healthy after the forward and Panthers captain took part in the morning skate Thursday.

Barkov's status was uncertain for the game after he took a high hit from Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl in the third period of Game 2 on Tuesday and missed the final 9:28 of the game.

Barkov did not speak to the media Thursday, but his teammates were happy he likely will be in the lineup.

"He's the leader of our group," forward Sam Reinhart said. "It's never easy when someone like that goes down in a huge part of the game with nine or 10 minutes left. The group stepped up and rallied around it. I think it shows to the character of him and how bad he wants it to get back as well."

Draisaitl received a minor penalty for roughing on the hit on Barkov.

"First of all, I think we all know I'm not a player who plays with an intent to injure anybody by any means," Draisaitl said Thursday. "I have no track record of that. I'm not a player who enjoys that part of the game, injuring other players or anything like that.

"I caught him in an unfortunate spot. So, yeah, I'll leave it at that. Can't stress enough I'm not someone who plays the game of hockey wanting to injure anybody."

The Panthers won 4-1 in Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.