Oilers’ Moss Pit commemorates late locker room attendant at playoff games

EDMONTON -- When Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is played here Thursday, 18,370 fans will pack Rogers Place looking for the Edmonton Oilers to get their first win of the best-of-7 series against the Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ABC).

Another 5,000-plus will be right outside the arena watching on a big screen. Officially, that area is called the Ford Tailgate Party in ICE District Plaza for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But everyone knows it as The Moss Pit.

It’s just another reminder of how much of an impact Joey Moss had, and still has, on the Oilers franchise.

Moss was a fixture in the Oilers locker room for more than three decades before he died at the age of 57 on Oct. 26, 2020, and his legacy is still very much alive today.

Born with Down syndrome, Moss started working for the Oilers as a locker room attendant in the mid-1980s after meeting then-center Wayne Gretzky, and his influence remains through the performance of the Canada national anthem before games, the playing of the Edmonton victory song following wins, and the outdoor plaza.

“Joey was with the organization for a very long time,” said Tim Shipton, executive vice president of communications and gaming for the Oilers Entertainment Group. “Everybody remembers the story of Wayne Gretzky seeing Joey and making that introduction, and then Wayne bringing him into the fold and making him feel welcomed. Joey was with the organization a part of our dynasty teams in the ’80s and really became a huge fixture and role model for a fulfilling life for persons with disabilities and an icon in our city.

“So, Joey to me is a part of the fabric which makes this organization special and he’s part of the fabric of the city of Edmonton and all of Northern Alberta. His legend continues to grow even in his passing. He’s someone that carries such a great legacy.”