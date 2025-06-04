Hockey Fights Cancer raises $8.2 million in record-breaking season

Hockey Fights Cancer has reached a remarkable milestone. It was fitting that it was announced in Edmonton.

The NHL and NHLPA initiative, powered by the V Foundation and presented by AstraZeneca, cemented itself as the preeminent cancer fundraising effort in all of sports by raising $8.2 million this year, doubling its total from the 2023-24 season.

“For more than a quarter-century, the entire National Hockey League family has dedicated itself to the mission of Hockey Fights Cancer, increasing awareness and raising millions of dollars to support families and fund research,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “By partnering with the V Foundation and AstraZeneca two years ago, the NHL and NHLPA exponentially increased Hockey Fights Cancer’s reach and fundraising prowess.

“We are thrilled with what we accomplished together this past season and are excited to see what our teamwork can do in the coming years in our quest to vanquish cancer.”

At a press conference before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday, Bettman, NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh and Shane Jacobson, V Foundation CEO, announced the total and also shared the news that the NHL, the NHLPA and the V Foundation, in honor of Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, will support two additional pediatric cancer research and adult glioblastoma research projects in conjunction with the Stanley Cup Final.

Stelter, who became friends with Oilers captain Connor McDavid and other members of the team, died in 2022 at the age of 6 from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

“Our collective partnership with the NHL, the V Foundation and AstraZeneca has been incredibly valuable in creating a larger, united voice across hockey to raise funds and awareness as we aim to eradicate cancer,” Walsh said. “We are proud of the work our groups have done in this field while remaining committed to continuing to make Hockey Fights Cancer a priority to benefit our greater hockey community.”

In addition to the total and the research projects, Bettman, Walsh and Jacobson announced:

-- Hockey Fights Cancer will direct over $4.6 million from this season’s campaign to support life-saving research through the V Foundation.

-- An additional $2.4 million was raised by NHL teams for local cancer-related charities across North America and more than $1.1 million was raised by the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society through HFC to aid in patient services.

-- Hockey Fights Cancer became the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league when it was founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, and has raised more than $44 million while uniting players, teams and fans in support of those affected by cancer. The V Foundation was launched in 1993 by ESPN and late North Carolina State men's basketball coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Valvano. It has funded nearly $400 million in research grants for a wide range of cancer types including blood, brain, breast, cervical, colorectal, head and neck, lung, melanoma, pancreatic, prostate, and pediatric cancers.

Stelter's battle with glioblastoma touched the Oilers, the city of Edmonton and the entire hockey world.

He was chosen the Scotiabank Skater and led Oilers starters on the ice before a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks in Edmonton on March 24, 2022. Forward Zach Hyman then brought him into the postgame media conference, where he endeared himself to the entire city. Stetler befriended McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He died Aug. 9, 2022.

"For anybody that met Ben, he had such a personality," McDavid said during a visit to Ottewell School (junior high) in Edmonton on Dec. 13 as part of a fundraising effort for the Ben Stelter Foundation. "He was a 5-, 6-year-old kid and had so much life and so much personality, he was just destined to do big things. Even though he's no longer with us today, you can tell that his legacy lives on and will live on for an extremely long time.

"That's a credit to the family and the work they do with the Ben Stelter Foundation and to Ben himself, with the life he lived and the energy that he brought, and the personality that he had. He was a special little guy, and we miss him."

In the two years since the V Foundation became the official fundraising partner in North America, Hockey Fights Cancer has supported 25 grants and funded cancer research in 16 of the 32 NHL markets, with plans for continued expansion after the record year of fundraising this season. Additionally, presenting partner AstraZeneca has contributed $800,000 to lifesaving cancer research.

Collectively, Hockey Fights Cancer has raised more than $12 million the past two seasons.

“The momentum of Hockey Fights Cancer continues to build, and the impact that will be made through the initiative will be long-lasting,” Jacobson said. “We’ve had back-to-back record-breaking years of fundraising, and we are thankful to the NHL, the NHLPA and the entire hockey community for rallying around a worthy cause. Each dollar donated to the V Foundation through Hockey Fights Cancer goes directly to cancer research grants that are bettering treatment options, finding cures and saving lives.

“Together, we are providing hope of a better tomorrow to the millions of families faced with cancer each year.”

For additional information on Hockey Fights Cancer or to donate to the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, please visit hockeyfightscancer.com.

To learn more about the V Foundation, visit v.org/HFC.

NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report