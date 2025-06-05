Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ EDM – 10:48 of the First Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: Edmonton

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Florida

Explanation:

Video review confirmed that the actions of Edmonton’s Brett Kulak caused Florida’s Sam Bennett to contact Stuart Skinner prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

