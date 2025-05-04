Blues at Jets, Western Conference 1st Round Game 7 preview

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets will try to win the second Game 7 in their history while the St. Louis Blues will attempt to win their fifth consecutive Game 7 when they meet in the finale of their Western Conference First Round series at Canada Life Centre on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW).

The winner will advance to the Western Second Round and face either the Dallas Stars or Colorado Avalanche.

Winnipeg is hosting the first Game 7 in its history. The Jets’ only other Game 7 was a 5-1 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in the 2018 Second Round.

“I mean, it’s a great opportunity,” Jets forward Morgan Barron said. “These Game 7s are kind of the moments you grow up watching on TV and dream about playing in them. Yeah, we’re all really excited about it. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

St. Louis could become the fifth team in NHL history to win at least five straight Game 7s. Four teams have won six in a row: the Carolina Hurricanes (2006-2022), New York Rangers (2012-15), Boston Bruins (1983-94) and Detroit Red Wings (1949-64).

Jim Montgomery is coaching a Game 7 for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall.

“With my experience, I just think every time you go through it, the more grateful you are for the opportunity,” the Blues coach said. “The first time you're going through it, you're just really excited. I think the experience gives you the knowledge of what to expect, when to expect it, how to handle the peaks and the valleys that are going to naturally happen, not only within the game but between the days leading up to the game.”

This is the 200th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Playoff history and second of this postseason after Avalanche-Stars on Saturday.

Teams scoring first in a Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Playoff series have won 75.8 percent of the time (150-48). Home teams have won 58.6 percent of the time (116-82).

Here is a breakdown of Game 7:

Blues: St. Louis has gotten great balanced scoring throughout the series. Defenseman Cam Fowler continues to lead the Blues with 10 points (two goals, eight assists). Center Robert Thomas is next with eight points (two goals, six assists) and Pavel Buchnevich is third with seven points (three goals, four assists).

Jets: Mark Scheifele is a game-time decision. The center missed Game 6 with an undisclosed injury sustained in the first period of Game 5. Scheifele skated in a track suit on Saturday, which coach Scott Arniel said was “a great sign.” Scheifele has six points (two goals, four assists) in five games, tied for second on the Jets with center Mason Appleton (six assists) and second to forward Kyle Connor with nine points (four goals, five assists).

Number to know: 19. Number of Game 7s for the Blues in their history, the most of any non-Original Six team. They have the fifth-most overall in NHL history, passing the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dallas Stars and New York Rangers who have each played in 18 Game 7s.

What to look for: Will it be a home sweep and advancement for the Jets? Or will the Blues put together their best road game of the playoffs to upset the Presidents’ Trophy winners?