Scheifele game-time decision for Jets against Blues in Game 7

WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele will be a game-time decision for the Winnipeg Jets when they face the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round at Canada Life Centre on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW).

The center skated on his own Saturday morning, wearing a tracksuit, after an undisclosed injury forced him to miss a 5-2 loss in Game 6 at St. Louis on Friday that tied the best-of-7 series 3-3.

"Yeah, that's a great sign,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said of Scheifele’s solo skate Saturday. “Obviously, a great sign. Feels a lot better today than he did yesterday. He wanted to go out and see how he felt, and we'll move forward. He'll be a game-time decision (Sunday).”

The 32-year-old took the brunt of several collisions in the first period of Winnipeg's 5-3 win in Game 5 on Wednesday, including one from Blues captain Brayden Schenn along the boards at 6:12, when Schenn was called for interference, and another open ice hit from forward Radek Faksa at the St. Louis blue line at 17:02. Scheifele remained in the game for the remainder of the period, playing 8:05 with one assist, but did not return for the second period.

Arniel ruled Scheifele out for Game 6 before the club flew to St. Louis on Thursday, but remains hopeful he'll be able go for Game 7.

"These are kind of the moments you live for,” Arniel said. “As I mentioned to the team, if you haven’t been through it yet, this is your chance. Go make a lasting impression in your minds and a memory so that you have it maybe for the next series. It’s just something that is part of your growth as a player. Those guys who have it already, you want to build on it. Guys that have never been here, put it in your resume, that you’ve won a Game 7.”

Scheifele was second in scoring for Winnipeg during the regular season with 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists) in 82 games, trailing only forward Kyle Connor’s 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) to lead the Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the NHL (56-22-4).

The home team has won every game of this series; this will be the first Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 7 ever to be held in Winnipeg.

This will be the second time the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers have reached a Game 7; Winnipeg defeated the Nashville Predators 5-1 in Game 7 of the 2018 second round.

“I just feel we’ve been really solid all year at home,” Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg said. “We know that and we’re comfortable playing here and the crowd really helps as well. I think we just have to use that home-ice advantage to our advantage and just make sure we stick to the simple details and try not to waver.

“It all comes down to one game, so just making sure we put our best foot forward and leaving it all out there on the ice. There's going to be a lot of energy out there and it’s going to be exciting. Just making sure we channel that the right way.”