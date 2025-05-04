Schenn brothers putting friendship on hold for Game 7 of Western 1st Round

WINNIPEG – Brayden Schenn sat atop the boards on the St. Louis Blues bench and argued with his brother Luke, a defenseman for the Jets, who was standing nearby.
It was just the latest bit of intensity in a Western Conference First Round series that’s been loaded with it.
“Just brotherly love. We’re just competing. That’s what we do,” Brayden Schenn said after the Blues defeated the Jets 5-2 in Game 6 to force Game 7, which will be at Canada Life Centre on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW).
“I love Luke, and he’d say the same thing about me and it’s nothing offside, it’s just the game and at the end of the day, we’re competing for our teams for the Stanley Cup.”
Indeed, the back-and-forth series has brought out a new level of intensity across the board, whether related by blood or not. And for a series that’s already required plenty of mental and physical fortitude from all involved, Game 7 will demand that much more.
“These are kind of the moments you live for. Whether they happen in Round 1 or the (Stanley Cup) Final, these moments, to be in these situations, the mental side of it is making sure you're doing your job and you're the best version of yourself each and every shift,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said.
“Then, the physical side is, it's been an extremely physical series. That part of it is, again, continuing to be in battle mode and winning your battles and that compete is there every shift you're on the ice.”