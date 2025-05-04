Schenn brothers putting friendship on hold for Game 7 of Western 1st Round

The Blues and Jets have 501 hits combined in their six games. The Blues are third among Stanley Cup Playoff teams with 252 hits and the Jets are right behind them with 249.

So far, the home team has won each game in the series. For the Blues, who were dominant at Enterprise Center, outscoring the Jets 17-5 in their three wins there, it’s about bringing that game on the road.

“I think both teams have proven the game that they want to play on their home ice. We’ve done it here, they’ve done it there. Now we have to go in and try to get to that game early. I think we can take a lot of the things that we’ve done here in our own building and transfer them to Winnipeg,” Blues defenseman Cam Fowler said.

“But we know the situation we’re walking into, the team we’re playing against, the season they had, and they play really well on home ice. So, we have to get off to a good start, stick to the things that we’ve done well in this series and look at those tomorrow. Game 7, it’s a great opportunity for both teams, so we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Jets, meanwhile, are hosting the first Game 7 in their history. It’s going to be another frenzied environment, but the Jets want to stick to what’s worked here in Games 1, 2 and 5.

“I just feel we’ve been really solid all year at home. We know that, and we’re comfortable playing here and the crowd really helps as well,” Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg said. “I think we just have to use that home-ice advantage to our advantage and just make sure we stick to the simple details and try not to waver.”

The Blues and Jets have put on quite the first-round show. It’s been entertaining. It’s been back and forth. It’s been intense. Game 7 promises to bring more of the same.

"Hopefully it has a great ending to it. All year long we've put our work in to build towards this. We've talked about these situations and certain things that have happened over the course of the year that we don't know when it'll rise in the playoffs but now it's here. Now it's here. It's Game 7,” Arniel said.

“We've gone through building blocks to get here, to get to this moment. Whether that was through the 82 games, or the six games we have just played, these are all things that now (we) put it on the line here for Game 7 and I'd like to think our group’s prepared. Now we go out and do what we do best.”