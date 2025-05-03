Blues get 4 goals in 2nd period, force Game 7 against Jets in Western Conference 1st Round

Hellebuyck has been pulled in each of the three games played in St. Louis. He allowed five goals on 23 shots and was replaced by Eric Comrie to start the third period.

Philip Broberg and Alexey Toropchenko each had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who are the second wild card from the West and have won 15 straight at home in the regular season and playoffs, dating to Feb. 23. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets, the top seed in the Western Conference and the Presidents' Trophy winners for the most points in the regular season. Comrie made four saves.

Game 7 is Sunday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW).

With the game tied 1-1 after Perfetti scored on a power play for Winnipeg at 5:43 of the second period, Nathan Walker scored his third goal in two games, a tap-in from the top of the crease at 11:34 to give the Blues a 2-1 lead.

Brayden Schenn scored 53 seconds later at 12:27 on a long-range wrist shot from the top of the right circle using Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk as a screen.

Cam Fowler made it 4-1 at 13:40 on a wrist shot from the high slot using Walker as a screen in front, and Toropchenko’s wrist shot from just inside the right circle in the slot made it 5-1 at 16:57.

Niederreiter's power-play goal at 8:54 of the third period cut the deficit to 5-2 on a puck at the goal line that the forward poked in after Binnington's initial save on Mason Appleton's one-timer.

Broberg gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:03 of the first period when Robert Thomas found the defenseman in the high slot, and his one-timer knuckled through Hellebuyck, screened by St. Louis forward Pavel Buchnevich and Winnipeg defenseman Dylan Samberg in the crease.