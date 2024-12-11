Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

The goal came after Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver to tie it 3-3 with 1:52 left in the third period. With Demko on the bench for an extra attacker, DeBrusk chipped in Elias Pettersson’s backhand pass from below the goal line.

"Good comeback,” Pettersson said. “We finally got the goal, got a point, but obviously we wanted to have the two points.”

Thomas had a goal and two assists, and Joel Hofer made 22 saves for the Blues (14-13-2), who lost 4-2 at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday but improved to 5-1-1 since hiring Jim Montgomery on Nov. 25.

“We played a real good game, maybe our best complete game of the year,” Montgomery said. “I thought Vancouver played well, and it's nice to beat a playoff team when they're playing well, and we were able to overcome some adversity in the game, momentum swings and pull it out in the end.”

St. Louis finished 3-1-0 on a four-game road trip that started Dec. 3.

“Confidence in making plays,” Thomas said when asked what has changed. “Some of our young guys have taken big steps. [Holloway] and [Zack] Bolduc have been playing lights out the last six, seven games, and they've been leading the way for scoring depth and our whole lineup is just clicking right now.”

Pettersson and Conor Garland each had a goal and assist for Vancouver (14-8-5), which has lost three of four (1-1-2). Demko made 21 saves in his first start of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators on April 21.

“Felt rusty, for sure,” Demko said. “Obviously, it's frustrating losing. I thought I could have played a couple of goals differently. I'm sure that there's stuff that I can pull to keep building but obviously it's frustrating right now.”