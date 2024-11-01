Brink scores winner in 3rd period, Flyers edge Blues

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Philadelphia (4-6-1), which has won consecutive games for the first time this season, following its 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.

Nathan Walker scored for St. Louis (5-6-0), which lost its third straight game. Jordan Binnington made 19 saves.

Brink scored the go-ahead goal at 16:59 of the third period when he went to the net to finish a give and go with Joel Farabee.

Hathaway made it 1-0 at 11:12 of the first period when he scored from the slot to finish an end-to-end rush by Ryan Poehling. The goal was Hathaway's first in 29 games, dating to March 7 of last season.

Walker tied it 1-1 at 9:58 of the third, scoring on the rebound of a Philip Broberg shot. The forward had been scratched the previous four games.