Brink scores winner in 3rd period, Flyers edge Blues

Ersson makes 20 saves for Philadelphia; Walker has goal for St. Louis

Blues at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Bobby Brink scored in the third period for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Philadelphia (4-6-1), which has won consecutive games for the first time this season, following its 2-0 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.

Nathan Walker scored for St. Louis (5-6-0), which lost its third straight game. Jordan Binnington made 19 saves.

Brink scored the go-ahead goal at 16:59 of the third period when he went to the net to finish a give and go with Joel Farabee.

Hathaway made it 1-0 at 11:12 of the first period when he scored from the slot to finish an end-to-end rush by Ryan Poehling. The goal was Hathaway's first in 29 games, dating to March 7 of last season.

Walker tied it 1-1 at 9:58 of the third, scoring on the rebound of a Philip Broberg shot. The forward had been scratched the previous four games.

Latest News

Draisaitl has 3 points, lifts Oilers past Predators

Ovechkin has 3 points, lifts Capitals past Canadiens

Necas gets 4 points, Hurricanes cruise past Bruins for 5th straight win 

Crosby scores twice, Penguins end 6-game skid with OT win against Ducks

Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs defeat Kraken

Matthews meets young fan who dressed up as his hockey card for Halloween

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Kings fans celebrate Dodgers' World Series win in stands

Avalanche’s Stienburg suspended 2 games

Liljegren traded to Sharks by Maple Leafs for Benning, picks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Celebrini resumes team activities with Sharks; remains week to week

Panthers, Stars hope to win for Finnish teammates at Global Series

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Barkov enjoying 'amazing' homecoming ahead of Global Series in Finland

NHL On Tap: Capitals host Canadiens with Ovechkin in pursuit of NHL goal-scoring record

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Stars hoping to end fun trip to Finland with bang against Panthers 