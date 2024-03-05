PHILADELPHIA -- Jordan Binnington made 40 saves before stopping three more in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Flyers in shootout
Hayes scores in return to Philadelphia, ends 19-game drought
Pavel Buchnevich scored the deciding goal in the shootout.
Kevin Hayes scored for the Blues (32-26-3), who have won two in a row.
Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers (32-23-8), who have lost four of their past six. Samuel Ersson made 24 saves.
Laughton put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 at 18:52 of the first period when he went to the net and had Ryan Poehling's centering pass off a 2-on-1 rush hit him in the arm and go in.
Hayes tied it 1-1 at 15:47 of the second period with his first goal in 20 games. The forward lost the puck on a breakaway, but it went between Ersson's pads.
It was Hayes' first game in Philadelphia since the Flyers traded him to the Blues on June 27.