Blues pull away from Rangers, get victory in Montgomery's 1st game as coach

Zack Bolduc scored his first two goals of the season, Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, Dylan Holloway had two assists, and Joel Hofer made 27 saves for the Blues (10-12-1), who had two wins in their previous nine games.

Montgomery was hired Sunday to replace Drew Bannister, who was fired. He went four days without a job after being fired by the Boston Bruins on Nov. 19.

Will Cuylle scored New York's goals, Brett Berard had an assist in his NHL debut, and Igor Shesterkin made 38 saves for the Rangers (12-7-1), who have lost three games in a row, allowing 40 or more shots on goal in all three.

Cuylle gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 8:47 of the first period. Kaapo Kakko's shot from the left point deflected off his left skate and went through Hofer's five-hole.

Kyrou tied it 1-1 at 11:45. Schenn took the puck from Jacob Trouba on the forecheck, went around the net and found Kyrou between the circles for a one-timer.

Bolduc's first goal at 4:30 of the second period gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead. He found the puck loose in the slot with Shesterkin reaching for it and put it in.

Cuylle's second goal of the game made it 2-2 at 7:20.

Hofer lost his stick on Berard's wraparound, and the puck kicked off of it and went into the right circle to Zibanejad, who tapped a pass to Cuylle cutting through the left circle. He scored before jumping into the cage.

Schenn gave the Blues a 3-2 lead with a 4-on-4 breakaway goal at 1:12 of the third period. Scott Perunovich found Schenn flying the zone behind the Rangers’ defense.

Bolduc scored at 8:25 to make it 4-2. He found the puck between the circles off a rebound from a blocked shot and scored with a shot into the top right corner.

Pavel Buchnevich's empty-net goal at 17:15 made the 5-2 final.