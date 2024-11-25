Montgomery calls events that led him to coaching Blues, ‘crazy, crazy’

NEW YORK -- Jim Montgomery didn't have too much time to think about his next move, if he should decompress and spend time with his family, or if he should seek another coaching job this season.

St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong called Montgomery soon after he was fired by the Boston Bruins on Nov. 19, laid out a plan, told the coach why he had to be a part of it, offered a five-year contract and that was pretty much that.

"When 'Army' called I thought this was a social call of, 'Hey, I've been there, keep your head up, take a breath, enjoy the family,'" Montgomery said. "I got a lot of those text messages and calls. Once it turned to business the engine and my blood started pumping.

"Army, he's very persuasive."

Montgomery was hired by the Blues and signed to a five-year contract Sunday, replacing Drew Bannister, who was fired after coaching the team for 76 games, including to a 9-12-1 record this season.

Montgomery left his family in Boston and met with the team at its hotel in New York on Sunday night. He was at Madison Square Garden early Monday, wearing his team issued shorts and sweatshirt as he addressed the media an hour or so before the players even arrived at the arena.

He ran the Blues through a morning skate, and he will coach his first game behind St. Louis' bench against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG), exactly one week after his last game behind the Bruins bench, nine days after coaching against the Blues.

"Crazy. Crazy," Montgomery said about the past week. "There's no other word for it. A lot of emotions. I'm a firm believer when one door closes another one opens if you do the right thing. And it's about your relationships in life. At the end of the day when we're all done and retired and we're not fortunate enough and privileged enough to be in NHL buildings again, it's the relationships you have in your life."