MONTREAL -- Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday.
Dach propels Canadiens past Blues to end 4-game skid
Forward gets 1st goal since March 2023, Montembeault makes 29 saves
It was Dach’s first goal since March 23, 2023. He only played in two games last season because of a torn ACL and MCL.
“It was nice to get it in front of the fans,” Dach said. “They were really supportive all year last year and have been early this year. It’s been a long road since I scored a goal. So, it was nice to get that one, but even better to get the two points as a team and play a complete game.”
Joel Armia and Jake Evans each also had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson each had two assists for the Canadiens (3-4-1), who ended a four-game skid (0-3-1). Sam Montembeault made 29 saves.
“I felt we were harder to play against,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “I felt there was less space, and when there was some space there was pressure into that space right away. And everybody reads off one another. I felt we were able to kill more plays on the yellow, on the boards, like anticipating kills and then bringing numbers and breaking the puck out together.
“There’s no bulletproof system, but I felt the way we played it tonight, we raised the percentage of us winning.”
Jake Neighbours and Colton Parayko scored for the Blues (5-4-0), who had won three of four. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.
“It’s not a good game,” St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. “I thought we kind of tiptoed into the first period. I thought for 40 minutes we didn’t bring a lot of physicality to the game. We didn’t finish our checks. I thought we turned off a lot. In the third we started to get a little bit more physical and spend more time in the offensive zone.”
Evans gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 8:34 of the first period on a 2-on-1. He skated down the left side after taking a long pass from Armia and scored on a wrist shot from the top of the circle 11 seconds after Montreal killed a penalty.
Dach made it 2-0 at 1:12 of the second period, knocking in the rebound of Suzuki’s shot.
Parayko scored 21 seconds later to cut it to 2-1. He jammed in a loose puck in the crease on a net-front scramble off Ryan Suter’s shot from the left side.
Neighbours tied it 2-2 at 4:02 when he scored from the front edge of the crease off Brandon Saad’s pass from behind the net. It was Neighbours’ fourth goal in five games.
“I feel good,” Neighbours said. “I think I’m playing well. I think our line’s been effective, and I think we can still be better offensively and holding onto pucks, wearing teams down in the O-zone. I think that can be said for all of us. Obviously, it’s nice when you’re contributing, but at the end of the day, you want to contribute to wins.”
Alex Newhook put Montreal back ahead 3-2 at 14:04 with a power-play goal off a face-off. Newhook shot into an open net after taking Dach’s pass across the crease.
Cole Caufield extended it to 4-2 at 5:19 of the third period, taking a pass from Suzuki in the neutral zone and scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.
Armia scored an empty-net goal at 16:49 for the 5-2 final.