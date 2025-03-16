Kyrou scores hat trick, leads Blues past Wild

Schenn has goal, assist for St. Louis, which is 8-2-2 in its past 12

Blues at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jordan Kyrou had a hat trick, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

It was Kyrou’s 5th NHL hat trick.

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist for the Blues (32-28-7), who had lost two in a row but are 8-2-2 in their past 12 games. Joel Hofer made 18 saves.

Jake Middleton scored for the Wild (37-25-5) who have lost two in a row and four of the past five (1-3-1). Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.

Schenn made it 1-0 at 4:17 of the first period, batting the puck down a Cam Fowler shot to beat Gustavsson low glove side with a backhand.

Jake Neighbours extended the lead 2-0 at 10:51 of the second period after a blocked shot popped to him just below the left circle.

Kyrou made it 3-0 at 12:22 when he put in a rebound of Dylan Holloway’s shot from down low.

But Middleton responded 25 seconds later at 12:47 to bring it 3-1 after Hofer turned the puck over to Middleton just outside the blue line who skated in for the open shot atop the left circle.

Kyrou pushed it to 4-1 at 11:30 of the third period with a wraparound goal and completed the hat trick with an empty net goal at 17:40 for the 5-1 final.

