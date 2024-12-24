Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Jordan Binnington made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season and 17th in the NHL.

Alexandre Texier also scored for St. Louis (16-16-4), which had lost three straight and five of six. Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas each had two assists.

Cam Talbot made 17 saves for Detroit (13-17-4), who have lost three in a row.

Holloway gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 16:14 with a slap shot over Talbot’s glove.

Texier, newly promoted to the first line, made it 2-0 just 18 seconds into the second period after beating Talbot with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

Holloway scored his second goal of the game at 7:45 to extend it to 3-0, one-timing Brayden Schenn’s pass.

Holloway completed the hat trick at 15:54 of the third period with an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final.