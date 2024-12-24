Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Binnington makes 19 saves for St. Louis, which ends 3-game skid

Blues at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Dylan Holloway scored his first NHL hat trick, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

Jordan Binnington made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season and 17th in the NHL.

Alexandre Texier also scored for St. Louis (16-16-4), which had lost three straight and five of six. Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas each had two assists.

Cam Talbot made 17 saves for Detroit (13-17-4), who have lost three in a row.

Holloway gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 16:14 with a slap shot over Talbot’s glove.

Texier, newly promoted to the first line, made it 2-0 just 18 seconds into the second period after beating Talbot with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

Holloway scored his second goal of the game at 7:45 to extend it to 3-0, one-timing Brayden Schenn’s pass.

Holloway completed the hat trick at 15:54 of the third period with an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final.

