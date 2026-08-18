Price to be honored by Canadiens on Nov. 10 following Hall of Fame induction 

Winningest goalie in Montreal history will have name added to Bell Centre Ring of Honor

Carey Price honor

© Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Carey Price will be honored by the Montreal Canadiens in an on-ice ceremony at Bell Centre on Nov. 10, prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild.

The ceremony will take place one day after the winningest goalie in Canadiens history is to be inducted as part of the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2026, and Price will become the 62nd member of Bell Centre's Ring of Honor, which showcases all builders, players and personnel of the Canadiens to be enshrined into the Hall.

Price will be the first added to the Ring of Honor since Shea Weber in 2024.

By the time Price played his final NHL game on April 29, 2022, his place had long been cemented in Montreal's record book: His 361 regular-season victories are the most of any goalie in Canadiens history, 47 more than the late Hall of Fame legend Jacques Plante, whom he passed March 12, 2019.

Price's games played (712) and started (700) also lead Plante; his saves (19,304) and shots against (21,059) each lead Patrick Roy and his 49 shutouts rank him third behind George Hainsworth (75) and Plante (58).

His best season among his 15 in the NHL, all with Montreal, was in 2014-15, when he was 44-16-6 with a 1.96 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and nine shutouts. He won the Hart Trophy, voted as NHL MVP; Vezina Trophy, voted as best goalie; Ted Lindsay Award as MVP voted by NHL Players' Association members; and the William M. Jennings Trophy for being the goalie on the team that allowed the fewest goals, shared with Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks.

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