Capitals hoping to sign Leonard, Sourdif, avoid offer sheets next offseason

Patrick wasn't sure if a deal with Leonard can be completed before Washington opens the season by visiting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes on Oct 2.

"I don't know now," he said. "If it made sense, I'd do it tomorrow. We just have to get to that point."

The Capitals after trying to be proactive after seeing Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson sign a five-year, $90 million offer sheet ($18 million average annual value) with the Philadelphia Flyers and Utah Mammoth center Barrett Hayton sign a one-year, $4.775 million offer sheet with the New Jersey Devils. Although Carlsson remained with Anaheim and Hayton remained with Utah after their respective teams matched the offer sheets, Washington would prefer not to have to worry about being put in a difficult position next offseason.

That's why Washington has also begun contract talks with forward Justin Sourdif, who also would be eligible to become an RFA next offseason. The 24-year-old is entering the final season of a two-year, $1.65 million contract he signed June 28, 2025, after he had 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 78 games as a rookie last season.

"I think my M.O. going forward really is if you have guys that are going to be restricted free agents that could potentially get offer sheets, you want to get in front of it as much as you can, as much as you feel comfortable doing that," Patrick said. "So, with Justin, we've had some conversations as well and we'll see where it goes.

"We'll just have to see how things play out with both those guys."