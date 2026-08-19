Kane throws out 1st pitch before Cubs game at Wrigley Field

During the game, Kane joined the MLB on TBS booth for a chat with announcer Alex Faust and analyst Jeff Francoeur.

The veteran forward spoke about how it felt to throw the first pitch and receive the warm welcome from the fans.

“It was fun," Kane said. "Honestly, walking to the mound and hearing the cheers from the Chicago fans and being up there and having that moment with them, it is so special. Something I will never forget.”

Kane signed a two-year contract to return to the Blackhawks in July after playing the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. Kane was drafted by the Blackhawks with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft and played 16 seasons with the franchise from 2007-2023.

He won three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015 with the franchise and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013.

Chicago fans will get to see Kane’s official return in a Blackhawks uniform on Tuesday, Sept. 29 (10:30 ET) when he faces off against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena as part of the opening night triple-header on ESPN.