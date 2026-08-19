Kane throws out 1st pitch before Cubs game at Wrigley Field

Blackhawks forward receives warm welcome back in Chicago

Patrick Kane cubs

© Chicago Blackhawks

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Patrick Kane is back in Chicago and he felt it.

The Chicago Blackhawks forward threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs game against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Before the game, Kane and his son, Trick, met up with Cubs star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the team’s locker room. The two Chicago stars posed for a picture together.

Kane then warmed up his arm on the field using mascot Clark the Cub’s oversized glove.

The veteran forward received a standing ovation from fans in the stands as he took the mound. Kane saluted the crowd and then threw the first pitch to the Cubs mascot.

During the game, Kane joined the MLB on TBS booth for a chat with announcer Alex Faust and analyst Jeff Francoeur.

The veteran forward spoke about how it felt to throw the first pitch and receive the warm welcome from the fans.

“It was fun," Kane said. "Honestly, walking to the mound and hearing the cheers from the Chicago fans and being up there and having that moment with them, it is so special. Something I will never forget.”

Kane signed a two-year contract to return to the Blackhawks in July after playing the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. Kane was drafted by the Blackhawks with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft and played 16 seasons with the franchise from 2007-2023.

He won three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015 with the franchise and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013.

Chicago fans will get to see Kane’s official return in a Blackhawks uniform on Tuesday, Sept. 29 (10:30 ET) when he faces off against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena as part of the opening night triple-header on ESPN.

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