Hometown Remix jerseys, apparel coming to NHL this season

Special edition uniforms will uniquely, authentically celebrates fans, city, local culture of each team

Hometown_Remix_logo-black-bckgd_16x9
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

All 32 NHL teams will feature a new look this season – special edition uniforms that uniquely and authentically celebrate the fans, city, and local culture of each team.

The NHL and Fanatics announced on Wednesday that the 2026-27 NHL season will introduce Hometown Remix, the first 32-team special edition uniform, apparel and headwear program designed and developed by Fanatics since becoming the League's authentic on-ice uniform outfitter in 2024.

In just a few short years since deepening its partnership with the NHL to include the coveted on-ice uniform, Fanatics' design team has worked collaboratively with the League and its teams on a variety of alternate and specialty jersey and apparel programs, including custom designs for marquee events such as the Winter Classic, Stadium Series and 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Hometown Remix program is more than just authentic and replica jerseys, with a broad apparel and headwear collection available for all 32 teams. 

More information on the Hometown Remix program will follow shortly after the season begins. 

The 2026-27 season, which will see all teams play 84 games, begins on Sept. 29. That night will feature a tripleheader on ESPN, starting with the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes hosting Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET), followed by David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins hosting Pavel Dorofeyev and the New York Rangers (8 p.m. ET) and concluding with Patrick Kane making his return to the Chicago Blackhawks playing at the Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET). 

That same night, Sportsnet in Canada will host a doubleheader, starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the rival Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) in what could be the NHL debut of Gavin McKenna, who was selected by Toronto with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

That game will be followed by the Edmonton Oilers and new coach Mike Babcock hosting the Vancouver Canucks and new coach Manny Malhotra (10 p.m. ET).

TNT will follow up the big opening night with a doubleheader of its own on Sept. 30, starting with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at their in-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET) in a rematch of the 2026 Eastern Conference First Round, which the Flyers won in six games.

That will be followed by Artemi Panarin and the Los Angeles Kings playing at Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET).

Related Content

NHL 2026-27 preseason schedule to begin Sept. 19

NHL releases 2026-27 regular-season schedule

2026 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Latest News

Bussi brings Stanley Cup to childhood rink on Long Island

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Inside look at New York Rangers

3 questions facing New York Rangers

Top prospects for New York Rangers

NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for New York Rangers

Mel Fox celebrating 100th birthday, grandson's accomplishments with Rangers

Gilbert's love for Rangers, New York endures beyond his passing

New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2026-27

Kane throws out 1st pitch before Cubs game at Wrigley Field

Stormy delivers Hurricanes jerseys to local hospital

Capitals hoping to sign Leonard, Sourdif, avoid offer sheets next offseason

Price to be honored by Canadiens on Nov. 10 following Hall of Fame induction 

Lee 'pretty pumped' to play in Winter Classic with Mammoth

Richard's Hall of Fame legacy sealed after comeback from Achilles injury

Lafreniere set for next step toward future roster spot with Oilers

Chara welcoming friends, teammates for farewell game in Slovakia

Inside look at New York Islanders