Hometown Remix jerseys, apparel coming to NHL this season

In just a few short years since deepening its partnership with the NHL to include the coveted on-ice uniform, Fanatics' design team has worked collaboratively with the League and its teams on a variety of alternate and specialty jersey and apparel programs, including custom designs for marquee events such as the Winter Classic, Stadium Series and 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Hometown Remix program is more than just authentic and replica jerseys, with a broad apparel and headwear collection available for all 32 teams.

More information on the Hometown Remix program will follow shortly after the season begins.

The 2026-27 season, which will see all teams play 84 games, begins on Sept. 29. That night will feature a tripleheader on ESPN, starting with the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes hosting Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET), followed by David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins hosting Pavel Dorofeyev and the New York Rangers (8 p.m. ET) and concluding with Patrick Kane making his return to the Chicago Blackhawks playing at the Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET).

That same night, Sportsnet in Canada will host a doubleheader, starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the rival Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) in what could be the NHL debut of Gavin McKenna, who was selected by Toronto with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

That game will be followed by the Edmonton Oilers and new coach Mike Babcock hosting the Vancouver Canucks and new coach Manny Malhotra (10 p.m. ET).

TNT will follow up the big opening night with a doubleheader of its own on Sept. 30, starting with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at their in-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET) in a rematch of the 2026 Eastern Conference First Round, which the Flyers won in six games.

That will be followed by Artemi Panarin and the Los Angeles Kings playing at Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET).