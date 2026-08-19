Mel Fox celebrating 100th birthday, grandson's accomplishments with Rangers

Mel Fox would like a present for his 100th birthday, but it cannot be delivered until next June.

He says he can wait.

"I was there for the (New York) Rangers' Stanley Cup victory at (Madison Square) Garden in 1994," the centenarian told me during his summer visit to Israel, "and I'd like to see another one next spring. It would be nice for both me and my grandson."

Actually, the resident of Boynton Beach, Florida, has six grandsons -- "and proud of them all" -- but the one he refers to is Rangers defenseman Adam Fox.

"I watched Adam grow into a hockey player from his being a little kid in Jericho, Long Island," Mel said. "He was the youngest of the bunch, so they made him the goalie, but he was a natural athlete -- baseball, lacrosse and hockey -- and settled on ice. A good thing, too!"

Feisty and sharp, Mel insists that Adam never would have become a Rangers star were it not for himself and that Adam's father, Bruce Fox, put the lad on skates at age 3 with the elder Fox cheering him on.

"When my son Bruce was 10, he told me he wanted to see the Rangers, so I got him in and he got crazy about hockey," Mel said. "Bruce's passion filtered down to Adam. With Adam's pal -- (now Boston Bruins defenseman) Charlie McAvoy -- my grandson grew through amateur hockey ranks and eventually earned a Harvard scholarship."