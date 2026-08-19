Gilbert's love for Rangers, New York endures beyond his passing

Five years after his passing, Judy Gilbert remembers her late husband Rod for a great deal more than his Hockey Hall of Fame career.

She cherishes the compassion for others that came naturally to the New York Rangers legend, who so embodied the franchise that he was nicknamed "Mr. Ranger."

She holds tight her memories of his embrace of his adopted city, in high-profile events and then quietly, fully off the radar. And she laughs when she recalls his world-class sense of humor.

Rod Gilbert was lost to cancer on Aug. 19, 2021 at age 80, among five NHL greats who died during a terrible eight-month span that claimed Tony Esposito, Gilbert, Clark Gillies, Mike Bossy and Guy Lafleur.