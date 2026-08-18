Richard's Hall of Fame legacy sealed after comeback from Achilles injury

MONTREAL -- Maurice Richard was one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, the most fearsome offensive talent of his generation.

But on Nov. 13, 1957, sprawled on the ice of Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto with a severely cut Achilles tendon, the only thing feared was the health, even the career of the Montreal Canadiens’ mighty "Rocket."

In the Toronto Star the following morning, columnist Red Burnett wondered in print what was being pondered by everyone during the game:

“Today the question on hockey fans’ lips is: ‘Will Rocket Richard be able to bounce back from the serious injury he suffered against Maple Leafs last night, so he can resume his fabulous career?’ ”

Richard had been tangled in a scramble with Toronto defenseman Marc Reaume in front of Maple Leafs goalie Ed Chadwick, Reaume’s skate blade slashing, almost severing the right Achilles tendon of the Canadiens forward 3:37 into the second period.