Bobrovsky can become winningest NHL goalie born outside North America

TORONTO -- Mats Sundin believes some goalies carry an aura that filters through an entire team.

It's why the Toronto Maple Leafs senior executive adviser was a strong advocate for bringing in Sergei Bobrovsky, the two-time Stanley Cup winning goalie (2024, '25) who signed a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"Oh, yeah, I think if you have a goalie like Bobrovsky or Henrik Lundqvist, I think it effects the whole team, the confidence of the team," Sundin told NHL.com. "And it gives you a chance to win every night you're out there when you have a goaltender at the caliber like that."

Bobrovsky will start for the Maple Leafs against the Utah Mammoth at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Utah16, Mammoth+). He can pass Lundqvist (459) for most wins in NHL history by a goalie not born in North America.

Sundin was Lundqvist's teammate and Sweden's captain at the 2006 Turin Olympics. He remembers the feeling he provided to that team en route to a gold medal.

"He's played at the level of very few European goalies," Sundin said. "There's only a few goalies you can count to that caliber and for Swedish hockey. I think when Lundqvist came up, that's the first time Swedish hockey realized we have a chance to win the Olympic gold in the best-on-best tournaments."

Sundin is now hoping Bobrovsky's addition leads to a similar effect on the Maple Leafs. The returns have been mixed, at least in the early going. Bobrovsky is 3-5-2 with a 3.29 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 10 games, allowing at least three goals in nine.

The decision to start him Tuesday was laid out for quite some time.

"I've talked about it more today with you guys (the media) than we have talked about it in two weeks with our coaches and management," Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller said.

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was 9 when his dad, Michael, joined the New York Rangers in 2005-06, the first season of Lundqvist's NHL career. William led Sweden in scoring (14 points; seven goals, seven assists) playing with Lundqvist en route to a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship.

"Both Bobrovsky and Lundqvist are super and are very focused and determined and always compete to their best they can every day," Nylander told NHL.com. "Tremendous competitors. That's why they were able to reach, and Bobrovsky is still going, where they have so far. Yeah, of course (they have an aura). When you've been at the top of the game for so long, I mean, you carry that. They're the nicest guys, too."

There was some thought that Anthony Stolarz might get a second straight start after Bobrovsky surrendered five goals including the go-ahead goal to Brandon Montour with 33 seconds remaining in the third period of a 5-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 28. Less than a minute earlier, Auston Matthews tied it 4-4 after Toronto trailed 4-2 to begin the third.

"Oh, I can't say enough good things about him," Matthews told NHL.com. "Honestly, I think he's just such a true professional, just the way he carries himself, his mindset and just his perspective on things.

"The success that he's had his whole career, winning and all that, I just think he really brings a unique perspective as far as just his preparation and his focus. It's been a pleasure just being around him and getting to be his teammate and learning from him and seeing what he's about day to day. It's truly special, but honestly, I think the more time you spend around him, you just see the way that he prepares and just his level of attention to detail and focus. It's no surprise that he's had the career that he's had. I just can't say enough good things about him."

Bobrovsky is coming off one of his worst seasons in the NHL, statistically speaking, playing the final season of a seven-year contract with the Florida Panthers on July 1, 2019. The Maple Leafs bet that the struggles -- 27-23-1 with a 3.07 GAA and .877 save percentage -- were more because of significant injuries to key Panthers players than the fact he's in his late 30s.

To Bobrovsky's credit, he has not indicated anything other than a continued confidence in his game.

"I think that's huge for a goalie," Stolarz said. "When you're kind of feeling good and you have that swagger and everyone else knows that about you, it can probably be a little intimidating for opposition to come down on you.

"I think having a short-term memory for a goalie is huge. You just have to forget about it, flush out whatever happens and I think Bobrovsky has been great at that. He's been through it all in his career and there's no question that you're looking forward to him bouncing back here."

The Maple Leafs, sixth in an ultra-competitive Atlantic Division with all eight teams above .500, are hoping that bounce back happens soon.