Wright traded to Predators by Kraken, was No. 4 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

Center has four points in 14 games this season; Seattle receives Wood in return

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© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Shane Wright was traded to the Nashville Predators by the Seattle Kraken for Matthew Wood on Sunday.

Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has four points (three goals, one assist) in 14 games this season. The center played 167 games with the Kraken since the start of 2024-25 after playing the majority of the previous season with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. 

The 22-year-old has 82 points (39 goals, 43 assists) in 183 NHL games. Wright had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 24 AHL playoff games in 2023, helping Coachella Valley reach the Calder Cup Finals before losing to Hershey.

“We are excited to add Shane to our mix of forwards,” Nashville general manager Chris MacFarland said. “We feel he will bring a strong, two-way game to our team and will add to the pace of our lineup. We believe Shane will continue to grow as a player, and we look forward to working with him.”

The Predators (5-4-5) host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SCRIPPS, SN+).

Wood had three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 games for the Predators this season. The 21-year-old forward was a first-round pick (No. 15) by Nashville at the 2023 NHL Draft and has 34 points (18 goals, 16 assists) in 91 games.

“There's still room to add more strength to his body and to his frame,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. “But I think he utilizes his reach very well to protect pucks. And more importantly, to get a shot off. And we think his hockey sense and his shot are two of the best attributes that he can bring to our team.”

The Kraken (8-5-1) host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SNW).

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