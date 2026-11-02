Hometown Remix: A look at all 32 NHL jerseys
NHL, Fanatics unveil fresh, hyperlocal uniforms tailored to the individual markets
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The NHL and Fanatics on Monday unveiled Hometown Remix, a Leaguewide special edition uniform, apparel and headwear program which uniquely and authentically celebrates the fans, fabric, and local culture of each NHL team and the cities they call home.
Below is a look and a description of the jerseys for all 32 teams:
Anaheim Ducks
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Anaheim, your Hometown Remix jersey takes it back to the 90s. Think bold, bright colors to fuel your passion for your team and your town. Inspired by the fresh green of the parks we love to roam and the gold of our sunsets over the water, this jersey is an homage to the good life of Orange County. (You’ll even find “Orange Country” stitched into the hem: an intentional play on words.) The waterfront lifestyle is reflected in the wave pattern on the hem. And the uniform also features the “flying V” sleeve design of the current home jersey for pure Ducks style. When it comes to inspiring your favorite team, think of this as your call to fly together.
Boston Bruins
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With more than 100 years of history, it’s impossible to separate the Bruins from Boston culture. Just like it’s impossible to separate Boston from college culture. This Hometown Remix jersey combines them all, honoring what makes this city truly unique. The all- brown uniform harkens back to its inaugural season, and it’s giving serious “varsity sweater” vibes. Front and center, the jersey features a Bruins wordmark that pays homage to college-style lettering. The details don’t stop there; the shield on the shoulder patch and the split-color design are inspired by traditional campus wear. The classic striping on the sleeve and hem is also inspired by the classic college aesthetics of Boston. And on the hem, you’ll find a detailed brick pattern to emulate Boston’s Freedom Trail. In a rich Brownstone color palette that honors tradition, culture, and community, this has “future legacy piece” written all over it.
Buffalo Sabres
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If Buffalo is the City of Light, then the Sabres are the spark of blue and gold. The raw energy that brings the city to life each week. Hometown Remix honors the electric vibe of our city, in more ways than one. Front and center is our bold Buffalo featuring a red eye (don’t mess with us) and metallic gold lurex outline that pops for maximum visual energy. On the shoulder, you’ll find the team’s “B” logo intertwined with an electrified sabre. The sleeves continue the theme with meticulously debossed lightning bolts and stars. The gold and white stripes are accentuated by the deep royal blue, making this a seriously striking and collectible Hometown Remix. Sabres fans, this has your power and resilience written all over it.
Calgary Flames
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Hometown Remix jerseys celebrate the people and places that make each city so great. And nowhere is this more poignant than Calgary, celebrating the last year of Flames in the Saddledome. Housing every home game since 1983, this stadium has seen it all. Worthy opponents. Dramatic battles. Floods! It’s become more than a building. It’s an anchor for community. A physical legacy. One that will live on in your Hometown Remix jersey. From the signature texture of the arena ceiling on the “88 Gold” front crest, to the iconic window shape debossed into the sleeve striping and the arena roofline reflected in the exterior hem striping, no detail has been spared. On the hem, you’ll also find the year the Saddledome was opened, along with the year the new arena will open, closing an important and storied chapter of the Flames. Even the custom block numbers feature the texture of the shutters. Celebrate for one more year, showing up to home games in your Hometown Remix jersey and honour the impact this iconic arena has had on the city.
Carolina Hurricanes
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Hurricanes by name. Hurricanes by nature. If ever a place was defined by strength and resilience, it’s the City of Oaks. Perseverance and overcoming are the name of the game. Literally, with Stanley Cups and Conference Championships in the bag. But being competitive is only half the story; Caniacs know how to have fun. And that combined energy is what you’ll see in your Hometown Remix jersey. For the first time ever, the front crest features mascot Stormy bringing bold Canes energy. You’ll also find a number of local design elements that pay homage to Raleigh. The shoulder patches are inspired by iconic city architecture. The sleeves feature debossed oak leaves, and on the hem you’ll find a City of Oaks skyline proudly displayed. In a strong storm grey base, set off by red and black, this has city pride woven through every thread. Bring on those Storm Surge celebrations.
Chicago Blackhawks
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Green jersey! Dibs! The fan favorite color finally makes an appearance on ice. The theme: progress. Exactly what Chicago is known for. In fact, 2026 marks the 50 years since the Blackhawks donned the iconic “I Will the Spirit of Chicago” motto on their home jersey. Intrinsically linked to major civic moments like Chicago’s World’s Fairs, the motto is a bold symbol of progress, ambition, and resilience. Featured on a vivid green base is the current Blackhawks logo, with gold shoulder patches. Each sleeve features four debossed six-pointed stars -- a nod to the city flag, and the meaning of each one. Steeped in history, with a bright, bold look to the future, Chicago, wear it with pride.
Colorado Avalanche
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Is there anything as striking as the view of the snow-covered Rocky Mountains? Rhetorical question. If you’re from Colorado, of course not. And it’s woven into this Hometown Remix jersey, in magnificent detail. The mountain elevation pattern in graduating shades of blue is featured on the front crest and numbers on the back. The sleeves also feature Rocky Mountain detail on the shoulders. The striking blue and white jersey is set off by metallic silver on the sleeves with additional silver detailing around the logos, giving the jersey a frosted, glistening look. There’s a freshness to this jersey that evokes crisp mountain air and new snow vibes. Colorado, if you’re proud of your elevated place in the world, this one’s for you.
Columbus Blue Jackets
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5th Line, represent. Your Hometown Remix jersey honors your city’s proud legacy and shows up with confidence and civic pride. Celebrating the Arch City, the design features an arched sleeve design complete with a debossed filigree pattern behind the sleeve numbers. The base of solid grey is the perfect backdrop to highlight the graphic cannon crest and player numbers, both outlined in white for maximum impact. And on the hem, you’ll find an homage to the community that makes this team what it is -- with an italicized “5th Line” graphic. This jersey tells the story of place, of people, and of purpose. Stand together with your team, united, as only the Blue Jackets and their fans can do.
Dallas Stars
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Dallas, you really know how to light things up. This Hometown Remix jersey design celebrates your lit skyline and neon energy. It says ‘bring it’ in bold graphic style. From the texture on the front crest, inspired by the skyline at night, to the Dallas wordmark on the hem featuring a linear neon look, this shouts city pride from the rooftops. The fresh color palette, with black and green popping out of white, also gives the game away: this is a jersey, and a city, that’s here to be noticed.
Detroit Red Wings
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Detroit is known as Hockeytown for a reason. The city has lived and breathed the game of hockey for more than a century. The passion, commitment and community that surrounds the Red Wings is woven together in this special edition Hometown Remix jersey. On the front, the Red Wings logo is proudly combined with “Hockeytown” emblazoned across the chest, along with bold striping on the sleeves and the iconic purple octopus tucked inside the hem as a nod to one of Hockeytown’s most beloved traditions. As one of the Original Six NHL franchises with a 100-year legacy, Red Wings history is written in championship banners, legendary players and generations of hockey that have helped shape the sport. And this jersey reflects that heritage and success. Stand tall in this one, Detroit. It’s a piece built for the city and the fans who make Hockeytown what it is.
Edmonton Oilers
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Oil Country. The Oilers Hometown Remix jersey introduces a slick, black, oil aesthetic. It’s more than a design, it’s a representation of the grit and determination Edmonton is built on, even today. This is a city that’s never been afraid to get its hands dirty -- and still come out shining. The sleek, tonal crest paired with traditional striping allows the warning orange to take centre stage. The shoulder patches hero both people and place. On the left shoulder is “Oil Country.” On the right, the oil rig worker proudly returns. And take notice of the hem: it features “This is Oil Country” surrounded by warning bars. Opponents, consider yourself warned.
Florida Panthers
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Tropical sunrise colors. Picture-perfect postcard energy. It’s all coming together in a uniform that has peak South Florida aura. This jersey is about the place we call home, the colors that reflect off the water every morning, and the progress that follows for anyone awake to see it. Taking cues from your favorite graphic beach tee, the front crest is a remixed version of the throwback Panthers’ shoulder patch logo. The sleeves continue the ‘90s sunrise pattern, topped off with the Panthers logo, styled in fresh colors. Wear it to games, cruises, and sandbar hangs. This jersey is designed for the kind of life most people only dream about. South Florida life.
Los Angeles Kings
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60 years strong. That deserves a true celebration. And you’ll find it here, in the Kings’ Hometown Remix jersey. An homage to Los Angeles’ street and art culture, in the vivid colors of the last 60 years of Kings hockey action. Royal purple provides the backdrop for a standout front crest featuring a Hollywood-inspired serif font, purple crown outline, and pinstripe details. The sleeves bring L.A.’s iconic palm trees to the fore, with detailed debossing. And look inside: there are six diamonds to represent the six decades of Kings hockey. This jersey is a true memento of the Kings’ proud history, as well as a reflection of the communities that have supported and made the team what it is today.
Minnesota Wild
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Nowhere is hockey more tightly woven into community and everyday life than in Minnesota. From outdoor ponds to community rinks, from school to college to pro, it’s as fundamental as the cold dark winters and clear night skies. This Hometown Remix jersey captures all that makes Minnesota magical. The Wild crest gets a celestial twist with a crescent moon glowing against a bold black base. The sleeves bring the North to life with detailed debossed Ursa Major and Ursa Minor constellations, while the numbers feature two twin stars to represent the Twin Cities -- the breadth of fans represented. Even the hem honors the natural wilderness of the state. It’s a tribute to place, pride, and the State of Hockey. Minnesota, wear it proudly.
Montreal Canadiens
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Community takes on a different meaning when your city is steeped in history. The richness of cultures, past and present, is brought to the forefront in this physical tribute to Montréal. The Canadiens’ Hometown Remix jersey features white pine, fleur de lys, rose, thistle, and clover, each proudly adorning the sleeves. The Canadiens crest includes etched architectural detailing -- a nod to the city’s iconic stonework and historic streets. The side panels feature a gradient inspired by Mount Royal. On the hem, four fleur de lys bookend the city name, grounding the jersey in Quebec pride. And completing the look is a new number system inspired by the iconography of Old Montréal. This jersey is a tribute to culture, community, and the city’s timeless spirit. An iconic and enduring interpretation for La Sainte Flanelle.
Nashville Predators
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From honky-tonk to heritage rodeo-tailoring flair, Hometown Remix brings full-on, all-in Nashville energy to Predators’ jerseys. The crest features tonal filigree detailing -- a nod to the intricate patterns that defined country stagewear. These statement elements carry through the sleeves with yoke detailing and lower sleeve filigree, complete with an iris for Tennessee pride. And on the hem, matching filigree frames the city name in true Nashville fashion. A new letterpress inspired number system finishes the look, embroidered with tonal filigree. Nashville, this is a tailor-made love letter to everything you cherish about your city. A modern take on country roots, showmanship, and Preds pride. So, wear it loud.
New Jersey Devils
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Black and red for The Black & Red. More than a uniform, this Hometown Remix kit represents a team and its fans moving forward as one force. It takes a bold, modern approach, carrying the strength of the Devils’ iconic logo through every detail. Unleashed from its enclosing circle, the NJ crest stands boldly on its own, bringing its horns and tail into focus. Familiar sleeve striping takes on a sharper profile, with sculpted contours and debossed impressions adding depth. Custom lettering and numbering combine curved forms and angular cuts, with embroidered spine detailing connecting back to the sleeves. Inside the hem, custom state outlines flank the New Jersey name. Made for home ice and for those who keep pushing us beyond it.
New York Islanders
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Cult classic. Reimagined for today. Yes, Hometown Remix has brought back the iconic Fisherman’s jersey for a new era of play. This fresh take offers a cleaner, sharper identity. The crest pulls from the retro mark, giving the fisherman silhouette a bold, streamlined presence. Custom wavy striping runs down the sleeves, echoing the Atlantic. The shoulder patches update the classic lighthouse logo, calling out LI on one side and NY on the other. On the hem, a wave pattern frames Long Island, New York, grounding the jersey in coastal pride. A new name and number system completes the look, inspired by the crest wordmark with subtle fisherman hook details and cross‑grained twill for added dimension. The result? A modern tribute to the club, the Island, and the water that brings us together.
New York Rangers
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A city of icons. With steel in its veins. This Hometown Remix jersey places Lady Liberty over the heart. Silver accents draw from the geometric metalwork found across New York’s landmark towers, giving the design a sharp, elevated edge. The front crest shifts to NEW YORK in stair step lettering, a bold departure from the traditional RANGERS wordmark. Sleeve striping carries a debossed pattern inspired by the torch base of the Statue of Liberty. On the hem, the city name is flanked by Liberty’s torches -- a proud symbol of the enduring nature of the city, and its fans. A captain’s patch on the left chest honors first responders, grounding the jersey in service and resilience. Stairstep numbers in hometown colors complete the look. This is a modern tribute to the skyline, the statue, and the city that never sleeps, designed to stand tall and united.
Ottawa Senators
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Black and gold, elevated. This Hometown Remix jersey represents the soul of the Senators community: loyal, distinguished, confident. The design draws from the grand Gothic architecture and meticulous craftsmanship of the city. The Senators’ crest is updated with metallic gold lurex with a brushed finish, giving the mark a refined, ceremonial edge. Geometric striping on the sleeves pulls from architectural patterns in the city. The shoulder patches celebrate Ottawa’s bilingual identity, with English and French logos on opposite sides. And on the hem, the Ottawa wordmark is framed by the city’s river bridges: representative of the connection between Ottawa and Gatineau. A new number system completes the look, inspired by the shape of Gothic arched windows and doors. Sens fans, you’re already distinguished. Now you can show it.
Philadelphia Flyers
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We got fight. From the Liberty Bell to our proud boxing heritage, Philadelphia has always been a city of conviction. That purpose and tenacity shines through in the Flyers’ Hometown Remix jersey. Color choices and design elements draw inspiration from the historic Liberty Bell. Six stripes run around the sleeves, echoing the Liberty Bell’s design and celebrating the franchise’s 60th anniversary. The Bell’s iconic inscription completes the stripes, debossed in intricate detail. On the hem, script from the U.S. Constitution frames the Liberty Bell and the date of Independence, marking 250 years of American history and Philadelphia’s central role in shaping our country today. A new number system completes the look, featuring crack-inspired detailing. Together, it’s a tribute to freedom, resilience, and the city that never loses its fire.
Pittsburgh Penguins
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Pure pop art energy. This Hometown Remix jersey draws from the offset compositions, halftone textures, and unmistakable graphic style of the ‘60s. The crest gets a pop art treatment that gives the Penguins mark a fresh, modern pulse. The shoulder patches deliver the same offset aesthetic: the igloo for the much-loved old Penguins’ arena, the triangle for the Three Rivers. On the hem, Pittsburgh’s unique boroughs are represented through glorious colors, grounding the jersey in hometown warmth and cultural pride. The numbers on the back leave a lasting impact, with halftone and offset detailing that mirrors the crest’s pop art language. The palette feels both classic Penguins and unmistakably iconic. A tribute to a city that isn't afraid to be bold and make it count.
San Jose Sharks
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Sharp. Fast. And savage. This is Hometown Remix for San Jose. A tribute to the pregame Sharks Head and the energy it unleashes inside the Shark Tank. The crest places the SJ mark front and center, bringing with it some serious attitude -- and it’s only made bolder against the fresh Scuba Blue of the jersey itself. Sleeve striping leans into the iconic shark‑teeth aesthetic, echoing the angles and attitude of the Sharks Head, while the shoulder patches add to the fierceness. On the hem, the words “Shark Tank” are framed by the team’s now infamous chomped stick, grounding the jersey in one of the most formidable in‑arena traditions. This jersey shows the SJS community has got serious teeth.
Seattle Kraken
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From ship building to salmon fishing, Seattle has always been a proudly nautical city. Just take your pick of piers to enjoy great food and even better views. This rich history and culture are reflected in Seattle’s Hometown Remix jersey. Featuring nautical scrimshaw design, it embodies the same maritime grit that defined Seattle’s early waterfront -- shipyards, sailors, long voyages, and Pacific trade. The Kraken anchor logo you know and love takes center stage, literally, on the front crest. The new name and number system features custom nautical-inspired typography with meticulous scrimshaw embroidery, while the shoulder patch also brings scrimshaw detailing to the fore. Of course, the Pacific Northwest brings its own vibe, and it’s found here too with rhododendrons on the hem and the iconic Mt. Rainier and mountainous landscape on the sleeves. This is not just an ode to hockey, it’s a representation of the city we love. The place. The community. The culture. From the salty air to the grit and determination we bring on game days, Seattle, this one’s for you. Wear it proudly.
St. Louis Blues
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Blues. It’s our team. It’s our music. It’s our way of life. And it’s all represented in the St. Louis Blues Hometown Remix jersey, with a tribute to what physically brings us together: the Gateway Arch and the river that flows beneath. Inspired by the dark waters of the Mississippi, black makes a striking appearance as the primary jersey color. Honoring our roots, the crest updates a beloved mark, now cut with three river wave lines. The sleeves carry a debossed wave pattern representing the flow and energy of the city. The hem drops you under the Arch, framing the city name from that iconic vantage point. Numbers and letters get a new beveled look, echoing the arch’s metallic finish. Blues fans, this is your jersey of unity, progress, and strength. Wear it proudly.
Tampa Bay Lightning
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Tampa Bay’s Hometown Remix jersey tells the story of the city, weaving in fan-favorite elements from jerseys that came before it. It’s Tampa through and through. The Stadium Series skull moves front and center with a fresh smile. Sky Blue returns against a black base, with hits of Lightning Blue throughout. Iconic sleeve bolts are back, reimagined in cut-and-sew, while Stadium Series numbers get a Sky Blue remix. Inside the hem, a piece of home: the Bayshore Balustrade. Past looks. Tampa details. Remixed for right now. Hometown Remix. Anchored in the Bay.
Toronto Maple Leafs
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A century in the making. Toronto, your Hometown Remix jersey honours something truly special. 100 years of Maple Leafs history. Nostalgia meets modernity in this pared back, pure expression of Leafs’ heritage. The crest remixes the original Maple Leafs logo, adding etched, tonal vein details and pairing it with an arched Toronto wordmark for a clean, iconic look. The leaf vein pattern runs through the jersey: debossed into the sleeve striping, integrated into the numbers, and echoed across the uniform as a subtle representation of strength and unity. The hem carries Toronto Forever, framed by leaf logos from across the team’s history -- a timeline of the team’s proud identity. Colours are timeless, classic, and perfect for countless winter seasons. Toronto, we are Leafs forever.
Utah Mammoth
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Tusks up. Utah, your Hometown Remix jersey is an all-out rally cry. The crest puts the U Tusk front and center -- a bold, unmistakable mark to help you show up loud. The shoulder yoke and sleeve striping cleverly carve out tusk like shapes and connect with the hem so the full silhouette forms a pair of rising tusks when your arms are down. Textural snow shimmer debossing runs through all white striping, giving the jersey a frosted, high altitude, high octane feel. And the Mountain Blue, Rock Black, and Salt White create a sharp, icy palette. Lastly, the hem features the Wasatch Mountain Range with a clean Utah callout, anchoring it to home.
Vancouver Canucks
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Vancouver at night -- sky, water, glass, and the home of the Canucks, illuminated in the heart of it all. The Canucks’ Hometown Remix jersey celebrates the city after dark, when things really light up. Including the action on ice. It features a stealth-mode orca in deep blues with shining silver eyes. The sleeves carry an abstract deboss of the skyline reflecting in the bay. The hem nods to the lions guarding Lions Gate Bridge, a quiet symbol of strength every time we cross. And lastly, the custom name and number system features a V notch detail that feels handcrafted and hometown. Combining city pride and Canucks pride, Vancouver, this is made for you to shine.
Vegas Golden Knights
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Double down, Vegas. It’s time to play big with the most luxe Hometown Remix jersey. Nothing says casino culture quite like this. The crest is a high-rolling, elevated take on the Knights’ mark you know and love. The shoulder yoke carries a jade green texture inspired by casino felt, with hearts, clubs, spades, and diamonds worked into the pattern for an unmistakably Vegas vibe. Sleeves incorporate a roulette pattern, a debossed Vegas wordmark, and gold striping for extra bling. Numbers use a custom typeface inspired by playing cards. And on the hem, there’s a reminder of just how long we’ve been playing hard: since 2017. Together, it’s a jersey that’s clean, sharp, and built for the bright light energy of Vegas hockey. Vegas, it’s time to go all in.
Washington Capitals
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For a team that has built itself up from nothing to being one of the strongest playoff teams in recent years, there’s one word that describes this jersey: monumental. Literally and figuratively, it represents the ability to stand tall, weathering any storm, overcoming insurmountable odds, and honoring our achievements. The Capital Dome front crest is emblazoned with a mix of stars, sticks, and the Statue of Freedom. The sleeves and shoulder yoke carry sublimated marble texturing, echoing the stone of the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, and the monuments that define the District. Numbers also draw from the etched, beveled letters on these monuments. The screaming eagle returns on the shoulders, a piece of ever-present history. The hem unites the DMV with cherry blossoms -- a visual representation of the optimism of spring (and playoff season) in Washington DC. Stand tall Caps fans, this one’s for you.
Winnipeg Jets
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For a team that left its hometown, then fought to return, a sense of place will always be foundational to who it is and what it stands for. This Hometown Remix jersey honours place: Winnipeg, one of the best locations on earth to see the Aurora Borealis. With new, night sky colours, the crest, and jet incorporate highlights that feel like they’re lit by the northern lights themselves. Sleeves feature a blue to light green gradient, echoing the sweep of the aurora across a winter sky. And the hem carries a full aurora scene, capturing the power and beauty of the province’s spectacular nature. Names and numbers have a soft, blended effect -- almost like they’re glowing through the fabric. Together, it pays homage to the home of the Jets, and the people who light it up.