Hometown Remix: A look at all 32 NHL jerseys

Hometown Remix jerseys celebrate the people and places that make each city so great. And nowhere is this more poignant than Calgary, celebrating the last year of Flames in the Saddledome. Housing every home game since 1983, this stadium has seen it all. Worthy opponents. Dramatic battles. Floods! It’s become more than a building. It’s an anchor for community. A physical legacy. One that will live on in your Hometown Remix jersey. From the signature texture of the arena ceiling on the “88 Gold” front crest, to the iconic window shape debossed into the sleeve striping and the arena roofline reflected in the exterior hem striping, no detail has been spared. On the hem, you’ll also find the year the Saddledome was opened, along with the year the new arena will open, closing an important and storied chapter of the Flames. Even the custom block numbers feature the texture of the shutters. Celebrate for one more year, showing up to home games in your Hometown Remix jersey and honour the impact this iconic arena has had on the city.