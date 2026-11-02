Tage Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week, had five goals in three games

FIRST STAR – TAGE THOMPSON, C, BUFFALO SABRES

Thompson led the NHL with 5-3—8 in three games to propel the Sabres (7-4-3, 17 points) to a perfect road trip through California as they improved to 4-1-3 as visitors this season. He assisted on the insurance goal in a 2-0 win against the San Jose Sharks Oct. 27. Thompson then registered his 10th career hat trick (and third career natural hat trick) as well as his fourth career five-point performance with 3-2—5 in a 7-6 victory against the Anaheim Ducks Oct. 29. He added two more goals, capped by his 26th career game-winner, in a 3-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings Oct. 31. The 29-year-old Thompson shares sixth place in the NHL with 10 goals and paces Buffalo with 17 points through 14 total contests this season (10-7—17). His 223 goals since being acquired by the Sabres (on July 1, 2018) rank ninth in franchise history, one ahead of Rene Robert (222) and one behind Miroslav Satan (224), while his 10 Buffalo hat tricks only are topped by Rick Martin (21) and Gilbert Perreault (18).