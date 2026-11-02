Hometown Remix jerseys receive rave reviews from NHL players

Panthers excited to wear 'sick' coral, Golden Knights ready to roll in 'pretty funky' jade

Ovi Wilson-Eichel hometown remix split

© Washington Capitals - Vegas Golden Knights

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

NHL players love the Hometown Remix uniforms unveiled Monday, perhaps none more than the Florida Panthers.

"They look sick," center Anton Lundell said. "Totally different than anything else we have seen."

The Panthers will be first to showcase Hometown Remix -- a 32-team special-edition uniform, apparel and headwear program -- when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday (7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS).

The designs are fresh and hyperlocal.

The Panthers, who play at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, will debut jerseys evoking a South Florida sunrise. A hockey stick and a palm tree cross in front of a rising sun. The main color is coral, with orange, yellow and navy accents.

"No one else has those colors," Lundell said. "It certainly has South Florida and 'Miami Vice' vibes to it. I thought they looked even better in person. This is Florida. You can wear whatever you want and just be yourself. You certainly can put on this jersey and walk down Las Olas Boulevard in it."

Fans lined up to buy them Monday morning.

"I think they look great, and I am excited to wear them," defenseman Seth Jones said. "I am sure the fans are excited as well. I bet the team shop is jumping right now. They are completely different from anything we have seen before, and that's the point, right? We want to be different, and it's called Hometown Remix for a reason."

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad said he planned to buy some jerseys himself. Coach Paul Maurice said he wasn't allowed near the team shop with a credit card.

"I don't always love the third jerseys that are just a step away from the primary jersey," Maurice said. "I want something completely different, something with some Florida soul to it. I think they did an awesome job. Just fantastic."

By wearing coral, the Panthers are one of two teams introducing a new color to the NHL.

The other team?

The Vegas Golden Knights. Their jersey includes jade, which is inspired by the felt on casino tables. It also has a roulette wheel on the sleeves.

"Personally, I've always been more of a fan of the traditional jerseys," center Jack Eichel said. "But if you’re going to do something that’s only going to be around for a certain amount of time, maybe it's not a bad idea to throw a little uniqueness in it and flair.

"So, that's what they’re trying to do, playing with the theme of Vegas, with casinos and casino tables, coloring and all that, so I thought they came out nice. The pants look good, and the gloves look cool."

Defenseman Noah Hanifin said the uniforms look "pretty funky."

"I'm excited to rock them," Hanifin said. "It's cool for the fans. They probably get the most enjoyment of seeing the new jerseys, the new look."

The San Jose Sharks will debut one of the boldest new looks when they host the Calgary Flames on Monday (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN+, TVAS). They're using scuba blue, a lighter shade of teal. Shark teeth, complete with pink gums, like the Shark Head at the Shark Tank, chomp around the sleeves and socks.

"I think it's fun when we do different stuff," forward Will Smith said. "It's pretty bright. I'm sure the fans will like it, and can't wait to see what it looks like on the ice."

The "SJ" mark is front and center, with a shark swimming between the letters, its jaws open wide.

"I like the logo a lot," captain Macklin Celebrini said.

The Washington Capitals brought back the Capital Dome logo, with a palette of layered blues, rotunda bronze and front gray.

"Love it," forward Alex Tuch said. “Different color scheme. It's pretty cool. I like the logo. It's fun. It's exciting."

Forward Tom Wilson grew up watching teammate Alex Ovechkin wear the Capital Dome logo on a black jersey.

"It's cool to see that logo come back," he said.

Forward Patrick Kane never wore a green jersey during a game with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2007-23. But for St. Patrick's Day, the Blackhawks have worn green in warmups, and the Chicago River has been dyed that color.

Now that Kane has returned to Chicago after signing as a free agent during the offseason, it seems fitting the Blackhawks will debut a green jersey against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (8 p.m. ET; CHSH+, ALT).

"A little early St. Patty's," Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard said. "I think they look nice and think they've done something similar in the past, which is cool, so excited to try it on tonight."

The Boston Bruins will wear brown, harkening back to their inaugural season of 1924-25. Their jersey has a "varsity sweater" vibe, because Boston is an iconic college town.

"Sometimes you've got to see it on the ice, but right now, they look pretty sick to me," coach Marco Sturm said. "I do love our current jerseys, both of them. I really, really do. I love all three jerseys."

Goalie Jeremy Swayman loves all 32 Hometown Remix uniforms.

"I think they're all cool," he said. "It's cool to see what each area has unique to their own hometown, so it's awesome."

NHL.com staff writers Tom Gulitti and Tracey Myers and independent correspondents George Richards and Joe McDonald contributed

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