Hometown Remix jerseys receive rave reviews from NHL players

NHL players love the Hometown Remix uniforms unveiled Monday, perhaps none more than the Florida Panthers.

"They look sick," center Anton Lundell said. "Totally different than anything else we have seen."

The Panthers will be first to showcase Hometown Remix -- a 32-team special-edition uniform, apparel and headwear program -- when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday (7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS).

The designs are fresh and hyperlocal.

The Panthers, who play at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, will debut jerseys evoking a South Florida sunrise. A hockey stick and a palm tree cross in front of a rising sun. The main color is coral, with orange, yellow and navy accents.

"No one else has those colors," Lundell said. "It certainly has South Florida and 'Miami Vice' vibes to it. I thought they looked even better in person. This is Florida. You can wear whatever you want and just be yourself. You certainly can put on this jersey and walk down Las Olas Boulevard in it."

Fans lined up to buy them Monday morning.

"I think they look great, and I am excited to wear them," defenseman Seth Jones said. "I am sure the fans are excited as well. I bet the team shop is jumping right now. They are completely different from anything we have seen before, and that's the point, right? We want to be different, and it's called Hometown Remix for a reason."