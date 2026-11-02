Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Markstrom to return for Panthers against Red Wings
Tavares back at Maple Leafs practice; Malkin day to day for Penguins
© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images
Florida Panthers
Jacob Markstrom will return from an upper-body injury and start for the Panthers against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday (7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS). The goalie was injured during practice Oct. 19 and expected to be out 10-14 days. He returned to practice Oct. 24. Markstrom will make his first start since Oct. 17, an 8-3 win against the Seattle Kraken. “We got to Day 5 and he was feeling really good,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “So, this is not like the first day he has felt good; he’s been good for five or six days. He has been pushing really hard on the ice, has been able to train hard. He doesn’t have any questions about how he feels.” Markstrom is 3-1-1 with a 2.21 goals-against average, .897 save percentage and one shutout in six games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares returned to Maple Leafs practice for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 15, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The center has been week to week since he left in the third period following a collision with Sabres forward Josh Norris. Tavares has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games this season. Toronto hosts the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Utah16, Mammoth+).
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin did not practice Monday and is day to day with a lower-body injury. The forward played 17:54 in a 5-4 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 31. Malkin ranks second for Pittsburgh with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games. … Forward Elmer Soderblom (upper body) has been downgraded to week to week after initially being day to day. Soderblom, who has one assist in six games is on injured reserve. … Kaedan Korczak (lower body) did not practice and is day to day. The defenseman has six assists in 14 games while averaging 18:21 of ice time.
Chicago Blackhawks
Bowen Byram (upper body) was not on the ice for the morning skate and is unlikely for the Blackhawks against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (8 p.m. ET; CHSN+, ALT). The defenseman, who has missed Chicago’s past seven games, has been skating in a noncontact jersey since sustaining an injury Oct. 13 against Pittsburgh. Byram has one assist in six games.
Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki (upper body) is questionable for the Canadiens against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN3). The center and Montreal captain has missed the past five games; Suzuki, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games, took part in the morning skate but remained out for a 5-4 win against the Penguins on Oct. 31. ... Mike Matheson (lower body) is out two weeks; the defenseman has four points (one goal, three assists) in eight games and is averaging 23:45 of ice time per game. … Goalie Sam Montembeault is day to day; he has not played this season because of a lower-body injury sustained in practice Oct. 7.
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St. Louis Blues
Colton Parayko (upper body) is day to day and questionable for the Blues at the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSG). The defenseman missed a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 31 after departing for a portion of the first period of a 4-1 victory against the Boston Bruins two nights earlier. Parayko returned to finish the game and played 17:31. He has four assists in 13 games and averages 20:49 of ice time. … Ross Johnston (lower body) is also questionable; the forward has not played since Oct. 15, but coach Jim Montgomery said Johnston "will play on (the current four-game road trip), 100 percent." He has one assist in six games for St. Louis, which visits the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
New York Islanders
Ryan Pulock is out 2-4 weeks because of an upper-body injury, the Islanders announced Sunday. The defenseman was injured in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Minnesota Wild on Oct, 29 and was unavailable for a 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 31. Pulock has one assist in 13 games and averages 17:31 of ice time per game. New York is idle until it hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.
Utah Mammoth
Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) is day to day for the Mammoth and did not play in a 6-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The forward played 15:19 in a 4-3 overtime win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 29. Yamamoto was replaced by Michael Carcone, who was activated from injured reserve after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. ... Utah placed defenseman John Marino (upper body) on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 17. He has been week to week. The Mammoth visit the Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Utah16, Mammoth+).
Buffalo Sabres
Alex Lyon (upper body), Conor Timmins (lower body), Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol) and Justin Danforth (upper body) each practiced with the Sabres on Monday. Lyon, a goalie, and Timmons, a defenseman, have yet to play because of injures sustained during the preseason. Kulich, a forward, left practice on Oct. 23 after taking a puck to the face; Danforth, a forward, hasn’t played since Oct. 17. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 29. … Forward Zach Benson did not practice Monday for Buffalo, which hosts the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.