NHL Status Report: Markstrom to return for Panthers against Red Wings

Florida Panthers

Jacob Markstrom will return from an upper-body injury and start for the Panthers against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday (7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS). The goalie was injured during practice Oct. 19 and expected to be out 10-14 days. He returned to practice Oct. 24. Markstrom will make his first start since Oct. 17, an 8-3 win against the Seattle Kraken. “We got to Day 5 and he was feeling really good,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “So, this is not like the first day he has felt good; he’s been good for five or six days. He has been pushing really hard on the ice, has been able to train hard. He doesn’t have any questions about how he feels.” Markstrom is 3-1-1 with a 2.21 goals-against average, .897 save percentage and one shutout in six games this season.