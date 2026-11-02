There are four games on the NHL schedule Monday, including one televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Bruins face Golden Knights looking for sixth straight home win
MacKinnon, Bedard face off; Lundell, Panthers look to stay hot against Red Wings
© Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
Bruins roaring at home
The Boston Bruins go for their sixth home win in a row when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden (7p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN+, TVAS). Boston (10-4-1) has won six of its first seven home games for the first time since 2023-24, led by captain David Pastrnak, who scored in a 5-4 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday to pass Patrice Bergeron for sole possession of third place on the Bruins all-time list with 428 goals. He is one power-play point shy of becoming the sixth player in Bruins history with 300 and just the third Czechia-born NHL player to achieve the milestone (Jaromir Jagr, 610; Patrik Elias, 333). Boston will have to deal with Mitch Marner, who has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during a nine-game point streak for Vegas (9-5-1). The Golden Knights begin a four-game road trip looking to rebound from a 5-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, their third loss in five games (1-3-1).
MacKinnon, Bedard clash
For the first time this season, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor Bedard are set to clash in a battle of No. 1 NHL Draft picks selected 10 years apart when the Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-1) at United Center (8 p.m. ET; CHSN+, ALT). Individual streaks are on the line for players on both teams. MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, is tied for fifth in the NHL with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 14 games and has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak following a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Teammate Artturi Lehkonen has his own streak going, with his two goals against the Flames giving him 13 points (nine goals, four assists) during a nine-game run. Bedard, selected No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft, is tied for the Blackhawks lead with nine points (four goals, five assists) in eight games. He aims to add to a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists) after he had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Chicago’s fifth loss in six games (1-4-1).
Streaking Cats
The Florida Panthers will try for their fourth straight win and fourth straight at home when they host the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS). Seth Jones also is on a roll for Florida (8-4-2), with seven points (one goal, six assists) during a three-game point streak after he had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The 32-year-old is third among NHL defensemen with 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 14 games, and he's tied for fourth among all players in assists. Detroit (6-5-3) looks to rebound after allowing three straight third-period goals in a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Viktor Arvidsson leads Detroit with eight goals in 14 games and needs two to become the fifth player to score 10 within his first 15 games with the Red Wings to join Jakub Vrana (13 games), Alex DeBrincat (15 games), Steve Yzerman (15 games) and Bill Lochead (15 games).
Mack marches toward 200
Macklin Celebrini can move closer to 200 NHL career points and become the fifth-youngest player in the League to achieve the mark when the San Jose Sharks host the Calgary Flames at SAP Center (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN+, TVAS). The San Jose captain (20 years,142 days old) needs six points to reach the milestone, which puts him behind Sidney Crosby (19 years, 207 days on March 2, 2007), Wayne Gretzky (19 years, 347 days on Jan. 7, 1981), Jimmy Carson (20 years, 107 days on Nov. 4, 1988) and Mario Lemieux (20 years, 133 days on Feb. 15, 1986). He needs to hit 200 before the Sharks (7-7-1) host the Nashville Predators on Nov. 15 to best Pierre Turgeon (20 years, 155 days on Jan. 30, 1990). Celebrini leads San Jose with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 13 games but he has just two assists in his past five games and hasn’t scored a goal since his second of the game came in overtime of a 4-3 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 20. The Flames (6-8-0) have lost two of their past three (1-2-0) following a four-game winning streak.
More Cats hat tricks?
Anton Lundell recorded the fifth hat trick by a Panthers player since Oct. 1 when he scored three times in a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. It's the most by a team in a single calendar month since the Chicago Blackhawks had five in December 1991. The Panthers are poised to make more hatty history against the Red Wings on Monday. Lundell can become the fourth Panthers skater with a hat trick in back-to-back games, joining Brady Tkachuk (Oct. 13-15, 2026), Noel Acciari (Dec. 16-20, 2019), and Pavel Bure (Feb. 10-14, 2001).
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The schedule
Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN+, TVAS)
Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (DSN, SCRIPPS)
Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m. ET (CHSN+, ALT)
Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSCA, SN+, TVAS)