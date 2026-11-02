NHL On Tap: Bruins face Golden Knights looking for sixth straight home win

MacKinnon, Bedard clash

For the first time this season, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor Bedard are set to clash in a battle of No. 1 NHL Draft picks selected 10 years apart when the Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-1) at United Center (8 p.m. ET; CHSN+, ALT). Individual streaks are on the line for players on both teams. MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, is tied for fifth in the NHL with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 14 games and has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak following a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Teammate Artturi Lehkonen has his own streak going, with his two goals against the Flames giving him 13 points (nine goals, four assists) during a nine-game run. Bedard, selected No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft, is tied for the Blackhawks lead with nine points (four goals, five assists) in eight games. He aims to add to a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists) after he had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Chicago’s fifth loss in six games (1-4-1).