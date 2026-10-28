Marchenko week to week for Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

Forward acquired in trade with Blue Jackets is third on team with 14 points

Kirill Marchenko TOR
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Kirill Marchenko is week to week because of a lower-body injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday.

The forward left a 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames in the second period Monday. He took a hit from Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich and fell awkwardly to the ice before playing one more 14-second shift and leaving the game.

Marchenko is third on the Maple Leafs with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season, his first with them. The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 28, along with forward Miles Wood and goalie Elvis Merzlikins, for forwards Matthew Knies and Steven Lorentz, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Marchenko has points in 11 of his 14 games this season, including a hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15.

"Power play, you know, a lot of minute, skill, speed, energy," Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic said. "It's a guy you can't really replace and obviously like I said, you try to replace it. You know, guys got to step up and start to give a little extra."

The Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that forwards John Tavares (lower body), and defensemen Nick Blankenburg (upper body) and Marshall Rifai (lower body) each remain week to week. Tavares has missed the past six games, Blankenberg the past two, and Rifai the past three.

"It's the first time (Marchenko has) gone down," Roslovic said. "But obviously John and some key pieces of our team haven't been here. I think everyone kind of fills a role, fills a gap. We have a good understanding of what a guy brings and what we need to bring a little bit more of. Like I said, I think everyone knows what to do, knows their role."

Chris Tanev has been upgraded to day to day; the defenseman participated in Toronto's morning skate prior to its game at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, KING, SNO). Tanev practiced fully in a noncontact jersey at the morning skate prior to the game Monday. It was his first full practice with teammates since he was injured during the first period of a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 10.

Hiller said "there's a chance" Tanev could play against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Forward Dakota Joshua was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday,

Related Content

Gavin McKenna Watch: No. 1 pick, Maple Leafs continue western trip

NHL EDGE stats: McKenna's early role with Maple Leafs

Matthews leads Three Stars of the Week, had nine points in three games

McKenna steps up, delivers at critical time in Maple Leafs win

Latest News

Tuch, Kyrou each scores twice, Capitals defeat Flyers for fourth win in past five

NHL Status Report: Hyman out for Oilers with neck injury

Guerin hasn’t discussed Quinn Hughes contract with agents ‘in a long time’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can tie Backstrom in assists when Capitals host Flyers

Blues announce upcoming Ozzy Osbourne bobblehead

Varlamov earns first win after long road back for Islanders

Fowler sets Canadiens record for saves by rookie, team 'gave me a chance'

NHL Power Player experiences magical Heritage Classic in Winnipeg

NHL EDGE stats behind Kaprizov’s historic goal-scoring for Wild

Hellebuyck widens 'window of winning' for Devils, Brodeur says

Mammoth trending upwards since franchise established in Utah

Game's elite matched with Halloween candy, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen

Kapanen picking up speed with some of NHL’s fastest skating for Oilers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Ellis makes 23 saves, Sabres shut out Sharks to end three-game skid

Canucks rally with three goals late, top Ducks in OT to end slide at 10