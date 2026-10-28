Marchenko week to week for Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

Kirill Marchenko is week to week because of a lower-body injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday.

The forward left a 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames in the second period Monday. He took a hit from Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich and fell awkwardly to the ice before playing one more 14-second shift and leaving the game.

Marchenko is third on the Maple Leafs with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season, his first with them. The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 28, along with forward Miles Wood and goalie Elvis Merzlikins, for forwards Matthew Knies and Steven Lorentz, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Marchenko has points in 11 of his 14 games this season, including a hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15.

"Power play, you know, a lot of minute, skill, speed, energy," Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic said. "It's a guy you can't really replace and obviously like I said, you try to replace it. You know, guys got to step up and start to give a little extra."

The Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that forwards John Tavares (lower body), and defensemen Nick Blankenburg (upper body) and Marshall Rifai (lower body) each remain week to week. Tavares has missed the past six games, Blankenberg the past two, and Rifai the past three.

"It's the first time (Marchenko has) gone down," Roslovic said. "But obviously John and some key pieces of our team haven't been here. I think everyone kind of fills a role, fills a gap. We have a good understanding of what a guy brings and what we need to bring a little bit more of. Like I said, I think everyone knows what to do, knows their role."

Chris Tanev has been upgraded to day to day; the defenseman participated in Toronto's morning skate prior to its game at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, KING, SNO). Tanev practiced fully in a noncontact jersey at the morning skate prior to the game Monday. It was his first full practice with teammates since he was injured during the first period of a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 10.

Hiller said "there's a chance" Tanev could play against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Forward Dakota Joshua was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday,