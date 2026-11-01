McKenna gets closest he'll find to rookie-year homecoming with Maple Leafs

The No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, played in front of family and friends, including his parents, when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 at Rogers Arena, a place he watched games as a kid, even though it was nearly 1,500 miles away from home.

"It was cool," McKenna said. "Obviously, a lot of Leaf fans here as well, so to play in front of my family, came to a couple Canucks games growing up, so to play in that barn and play against that team was pretty cool."

McKenna's first Western Canada road trip with Toronto already included stops at the Edmonton Oilers, a 7-2 win Oct. 24, where he saw flags representing the Yukon and Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation in the stands, and a 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames two nights later. There was also a first visit to the Seattle Kraken, where the 18-year-old had his first two-goal game in the NHL in Toronto's 5-4 loss at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 28, before wrapping up the road trip in Vancouver with a suite full of family and friends wearing No. 92 Maple Leafs jerseys.

Toronto (8-6-2) finished the trip 2-2-0 and McKenna had two goals and two assists amid a lot of media attention. He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 16 games, tied with Boston Bruins forward James Hagens for first among NHL rookies.

"I thought it was a good road trip, solid," McKenna said. "Playing with a few different lines, so I thought 5-on-5 in the second period tonight was one of my better periods of the year and could have had a couple (goals). I think just keep building off this. I think it's a lot of fun on the road, playing new teams, different styles, so getting used to that and just having fun out there."