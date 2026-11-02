Kucherov says trade request to Lightning about poor communication, respect

Nikita Kucherov explained Monday why he told the Tampa Bay Lightning he would not re-sign and asked them for a trade.

“It was never about the money for me,” he said. “It was more about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we only have had two conversations, and (general manager Julien BriseBois) in the end made it clear that I’m free to walk on July 1.”

The 33-year-old forward is in the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) he signed July 10, 2018. He has been eligible to sign a new contract since July 1 and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Kucherov, a second-round pick (No. 58) in the 2011 NHL Draft, has won the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021), the Hart Trophy twice as the NHL’s most valuable player (2019, 2026) and the Art Ross Trophy three times as the League’s leading scorer (2019, 2024 and 2025) with the Lightning.

He became Tampa Bay’s all-time leading scorer Oct. 24, passing Steven Stamkos (1,137 points) with an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth. He has 1,142 points (405 goals, 737 assists) in 892 games for the Lightning, including 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 13 games this season.

Asked what the Lightning meant to him, he said: “Everything. I got drafted here, played for …This is my 14thyear. (I won) a couple championships, and I’ve met a lot of great people. Everything. My kids grow up here. I’m forever grateful for this organization.”

Kucherov confirmed he told his teammates he was asking for a trade.

“They heard it from me first,” he said. “Those guys are my family, and this will never change.”

BriseBois released a statement Friday in which he said the Lightning “unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.”

The Lightning (8-3-2), who hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; DSN, The Spot).

“For now, I’m part of this team, and I will do anything I can to help my teammates win,” Kucherov said.

Asked if he saw a way he would remain with the Lightning, Kucherov said, “I make my request, and yeah …” His voice trailed off.

“Sometimes when contracts come up, it’s a completely different situation that has nothing to do with the team,” forward Brandon Hagel said. “The focus is playing, and that’s his focus as well, and that other stuff will take care of itself.

“He didn’t quit on us. He doesn’t give up on us. It’s just the reality of hockey and reality of those types of situations, and that will get dealt with.”