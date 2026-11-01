Matthews extends road point streak to eight, Maple Leafs hold off Canucks

MacEwen made it 3-1 at 12:34, when his point shot bounced out of Merilainen’s glove, off the back of defenseman Luke Schenn and trickled in.

“We forechecked and we made contact on their D, and then we were quick to support it, and I think when we do that, we do that well,” Toronto coach Jim Hiller said of the difference in the second period. “There are times that we just want to rush and try to score off the rush (and it’s) really difficult to do in the League consistently. So, if you forecheck, you give yourself a chance and I thought we did that as well as we've done it all year in the second.”

The Maple Leafs outshot the Canucks 13-6 in the second, spending prolonged shifts controlling play in the Vancouver end.

“In the second period, we kind of took over and hemmed them in,” said Stolarz. “And as you can see, when we do that, we're a hell of a hockey team.”

Sasson pulled the Canucks to 3-2 at 9:27 by chipping a rebound over the right pad of Stolarz in tight after a Brendan Gallagher shot through traffic.

Blueger, who also had an assist, scored into an empty net on a 2-on-1 pass from Nylander at 18:24 for the 4-2 final. The play started with Stolarz shooting for the empty net, only to have it bounce off a Canucks player to Blueger.

“You look up and the walls are clogged and you kind of see a little bit of a lane, and you're just trying to hope to get it up,” Stolarz said. “You're just looking to get the puck out of the zone, and we have a good play and a good system with the wingers there, so luckily it went off their guy right to our guys.”

NOTES: Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic had one assist to extend his point streak to six games (10 points; three goals, seven assists). … Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev was plus-2 with three hits and three blocked shots playing 19:21 in his first game back from an upper-body injury that caused him out to miss nine games. … Maple Leafs forward Dakota Joshua was plus-1 with five shots and seven hits in 11:00 of ice time in his season debut after recovering from a core injury sustained late last season. … Vancouver center Jacob Quillan had one shot in 11:58 while making his Canucks debut in place of Filip Chytil, who was placed on injured reserve Friday after aggravating a shoulder injury during a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.