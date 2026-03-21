Werenski has 3 assists in 1st, Blue Jackets top Kraken to push point streak to 12

Cole Sillinger had a goal and two assists, and Mathieu Olivier had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (37-21-11), who have won four in a row during an 8-0-4 run and are 19-2-4 in their past 25 games. Elvis Merzlikins made 15 saves.

Columbus remained one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Kaapo Kakko scored and had an assist, and Joey Daccord made 23 saves for the Kraken (31-29-9), who have lost three straight and seven of nine (2-7-0).

Seattle is two points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Danton Heinen gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:48 of the first period, when his shot deflected off a Kraken player.

Damon Severson extended it to 2-0 at 8:58 with a slap shot from the right circle from a Werenski pass.

Olivier pushed it to 3-0 at 15:16. He was at the crease with his back to the net when he blindly whipped the puck between the skates of Kraken forward Jani Nyman.

Vince Dunn made it 3-1 at 16:17, taking a cross-seam pass by Kakko in the left circle before putting a slap shot to the upper-right corner.

Kakko’s power-play goal cut it to 3-2 at 8:31 of the second period, squeezing a shot past Merzlikins at the right post.

Kent Johnson extended it to 4-2 at 9:33. Adam Fantilli’s outlet created a 2-on-1 and Conor Garland sent a backhand pass through the paint to Johnson.

Sillinger scored an empty-net goal at 17:34 of the third period for the 5-2 final.

Jared McCann missed the game with a lower-body injury for the Kraken.