Swayman makes 23 saves, Bruins blank Kraken for 2nd straight shutout win

Charlie Coyle and Justin Brazeau scored for Boston (6-6-1), which has two straight shutout wins. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves in a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak did not take a shift during the third period, but he remained on the bench.

Joey Daccord made 31 saves for Seattle (5-7-1), which has lost three straight six of its past seven (1-5-1). Seattle was shut out 3-0 on Saturday by the Ottawa Senators.

Brazeau gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 3:23 of the first period, redirecting Nikita Zadorov’s point shot.

Coyle pushed it to 2-0 at 9:57 with a power-play goal. After the Bruins prevented several Kraken clearing attempts, the puck was worked down to Coyle, who deked around Daccord from the left post.

Bruins forward Pavel Zacha appeared to score off a redirect from Charlie McAvoy at 11:06, but Seattle successfully challenged the zone entry for offside.

The Bruins held the Kraken to 10 shots on goal through the first two periods. The Kraken did not have a shot on goal until 15:30 of the first period, when Brandon Tanev intercepted Bruins captain Brad Marchand for a short-handed breakaway.